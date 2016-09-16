Related Stories

Not a busy government minister anymore, Dr Crispus Kiyonga has been elected chairman of Kasese district mango farmers’ association after retreating to farming.
Kiyonga returned to his mango farm in Kasese after losing his parliament seat in the February 18 elections.
The former minister of defence subsequently lost his cabinet job too.
Kiyonga was elected on the morning of September 8 by a team of prominent mango farmers in Kasese at Mubuku irrigation scheme.
According to a press statement released by the newly-established mango farmers’ association, Dr Kiyonga is charged with finding markets for the mangoes produced in Kasese, negotiating better prices, promoting improved inputs, and fighting fruit flies that are causing losses to the farmers.
Kiyonga is deputized by Deo Munyazikiwe while one Bijwanga is the association’s secretary and Apolinali Manyagwa its treasurer.
The former minister told The Observer soon after his election that now, more than ever, he has the time for farming.
He pledged to mobilize mango farmers across the district and engage in modern, commercial mango farming with focus on application of fertilizers and improved farming methods.
Kiyonga is credited for promoting mango farming in Kasese over the years, and is personally one of the leading producers of the juicy fruit today.
Japan’s International Cooperation Agency (JICA), through the Northern Uganda Farmers Livelihood Improvement project, will start training farmers in vegetable growing. Yasuo…
Mon 5 Sep 2016 | 7 comments
Farmers urged to form cooperatives and market together if they are to beat poverty For 30 years, Ruth Kibingo lived on…
Fri 11 Dec 2015 | No comments
The current prolonged drought being experienced across the country is a harsh reminder that we can no longer rely on…
Wed 14 Sep 2016 | No comments
Last year, 10 students started growing mushrooms to pay for their tuition at St Catherine High School, Lira. The students started…
Mon 12 Sep 2016 | No comments
Financing farmers has been this government's biggest headache. Tens of schemes have been introduced to avail farmers with low cost loans…
Fri 2 Sep 2016 | No comments
- No abusive language
- No unsubstantiated allegations
- No incitement to ethnic, religious or sectarian hatred
- No incitement to violence
- No spam
- No impersonating other people
Offending comments will be deleted without notice.