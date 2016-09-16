Related Stories

Kiyonga now Kasese mango farmers boss Written by JEFF INNOCENT KIIZA

Dr Crispus Kiyonga

Not a busy government minister anymore, Dr Crispus Kiyonga has been elected chairman of Kasese district mango farmers’ association after retreating to farming.

Kiyonga returned to his mango farm in Kasese after losing his parliament seat in the February 18 elections.

The former minister of defence subsequently lost his cabinet job too.

Kiyonga was elected on the morning of September 8 by a team of prominent mango farmers in Kasese at Mubuku irrigation scheme.

According to a press statement released by the newly-established mango farmers’ association, Dr Kiyonga is charged with finding markets for the mangoes produced in Kasese, negotiating better prices, promoting improved inputs, and fighting fruit flies that are causing losses to the farmers.

Kiyonga is deputized by Deo Munyazikiwe while one Bijwanga is the association’s secretary and Apolinali Manyagwa its treasurer.

The former minister told The Observer soon after his election that now, more than ever, he has the time for farming.

He pledged to mobilize mango farmers across the district and engage in modern, commercial mango farming with focus on application of fertilizers and improved farming methods.

Kiyonga is credited for promoting mango farming in Kasese over the years, and is personally one of the leading producers of the juicy fruit today.





