Related Stories

CCEDU to share Ugandan election experience at global meet Written by Yudaya Nangonzi

Details Created: 16 September 2016 Print

Print Email

More than 500 representatives of citizen observer groups and key civil society organisations working on governance issues are meeting in Brussels, Belgium, to deliberate on challenges of election observation as well as propose sustainable solutions.

Dubbed the Second Global Forum of Citizen Election Observers, the forum, which ends today, is the biggest platform for stakeholders across the world to reflect on electoral matters.

Uganda is represented by Crispy Kaheru, the coordinator of the Citizens’ Coalition for Electoral Democracy in Uganda (Ccedu) and Henry Muguzi, the national coordinator at Alliance for Election Campaign Finance Monitoring (ACFIM).

Kaheru will moderate a panel on ‘engaging with other national stakeholders to advance civic education and voter education’.

Speaking to The Observer, Kaheru noted that this forum provides the perfect platform to promote Uganda’s positive political values on a global stage and also draw inspiration to shade off bad electoral habits.

“This is an important forum to showcase Uganda’s achievements in as far as elections are concerned, but also an opportunity to learn from the rest of the world in as far as improving our electoral processes are concerned,” said Kaheru.



This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.