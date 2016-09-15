Related Stories

NRM supporters 'storm' parliament over age-limit bill Written by URN

A group of people from Makindye division in Kampala today marched to parliament to protest against the speaker’s decision to block private member’s constitutional amendment bill by MP Robert Kafeero Ssekitooleko.



The group, which claimed to be from the ruling party, NRM marched around parliament, with guidance from traffic and regular police, as they chanted calls to parliament to rescind its decision to block a motion by Nakifuma county MP, Robert Kafeero Ssekitoleko.



The motion seeks to introduce the Constitution Amendment Bill to raise the retirement age of justices from 70 years to 75 years and give electoral commissioners an open-ended term.



The bill was unanimously blocked by parliament on Wednesday evening, to allow government table a more comprehensive omnibus bill on constitution amendments.

Alex Bagyenzi, chairperson NRM district workers' league in Makindye division, claims that parliament has trivialised the bill. He noted that raising the age-limit on persons like judicial officers would have helped in promoting expertise and maturity in running government affairs, but also helps to promote work ethics and integrity.



Bagyenzi, who was allowed to present his petition to the Speaker, Rebecca Kadaga's office, even though she did not receive it, says there should not be retirement age within the public service including the president's term in office.



“His bill was so good but he missed one point. He was looking at the Judiciary and partly doctors so for us we thought it should be for all public servants. It is not necessarily the judiciary [but also] the president. We love our president, all us, we know what he is doing for our country. We think he has done a lot, we can’t just let him go like that. If it means doing other things to ensure that they lift the age limit, we shall do it”



Article 105 of the Constitution sets the presidential age limit at 75 years, above which one cannot stand for the highest office. While this is not one of the amendments in the bill fronted by Kafeero, several legislators raised suspicion that the bill was intended to sneak in amendments on the presidential age to offer a window for President Museveni who celebrated his 72nd birthday today, Thursday to contest for a sixth term in office in 2021.



Bagyenzi was backed by other supporters who were part of the group which was blocked from accessing parliament. They say the public service will continue to lose hard working and efficient workers if the retirement age is not raised.



“You can’t tell me that a hard-working doctor at Nsambya hospital, who always reports to work at 4am gets retired simply because he clocked 75 years. The young graduates are not professional, they can’t treat patients, they are forever buried in their phones listening to music, yet patients are writhing in pain”, said one of the protestors.



The group, however, was asked to formally present the petition at a future date.



