Related Stories

The 8 piglets released today at parliament

Police is holding two members of the Jobless Brotherhood accused of dropping eight piglets at parliament this morning.



The suspects are Ferdinand Lutta and Joseph Lukwago. The duo was picked up minutes after they pulled up at the main gate of parliament at around 9am this morning and released eight piglets painted in yellow and blue colours to protest the extravagant expenditure of taxpayer's money by legislators.

The colours painted on the piglets is believed to be representative of the party colours of the two biggest political parties in the country. Yellow for ruling party National Resistance Movement (NRM) and blue for the biggest opposition party – Forum for Democratic Change (FDC).



The piglets had tags in the name of the Speaker, Rebecca Kadaga, her deputy Jacob Oulanyah, the Leader of the Opposition in Parliament, Winnie Kiiza, Muhammad Nsereko, Kampala Central MP, Kato Lubwama, Lubaga South, Muyanja Ssenyonga, Arinaitwe Rwakajala, Workers MP, Robert Kafeero Ssekitoleko, Nakifuma County MP and the Communication Director of Parliament, Chris Obore.



The youths were dressed in T-shirts with inscriptions depicting their intentions. "We are tired of your greed. Increase salary of teachers, police and doctors". There were also tags on the pigs such as "In eating we are one" - mocking the opposition MPs whom they accuse of always siding with NRM MPs on all issues concerning the MPs expenses.



Emilian Kayima, the Kampala Metropolitan Political Commissar and spokesperson says the conduct of the youths is a complete violation of the rights of the piglets and an insult to the MPs.



"We are going to charge them with being a common nuisance contrary to section 160 of the Penal Code Act and abusing the rights of animals," Kayima said. The suspects and the piglets are currently being held at Kampala Central Police Station.

In February last year, Robert Mayanja and Norman Tumuhimbise staged a similar protest at parliament to protest the high rate of youth unemployment in Uganda. The duo was picked up and arraigned in court.

Tumuhimbise today confirmed that Lutta and Lukwago are indeed members of the Jobless Brotherhood saying that they will not tire and will continue to protest against the insensitivity and greed of MPs. He said the MPs are behaving as though they don't mind the citizens cries.



"We protested against the fact that Shs 150m was going to be given for cars but as if to show that Ugandans are fools and don't matter, they increased it to Shs 200m. Then they go ahead and spend almost Shs 3bn at the Ugandan North American Association convention. They are living a life of their dreams at the expense of taxpayers", Tuhimimbise said.