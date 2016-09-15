Related Stories

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kale Kayihura has reshuffled and transferred 29 division and district police commanders across the country.
The transfer was announced by deputy IGP Okoth Ochola.
"The transfer of the following officers take immediate effect" reads the message in part.
According to the transfer list issued on Wednesday, Muhammad Kirumira, the Old Kampala Divisional Police Commander now moves to Buyende, the Kiira DPC Michael Kasigire has been transferred to Kiryandogo while Kenneth Muheirwe Muketu, the Buyende DPC moves to Kampala Metropolitan as Staff Officer Operations.
The message also effects the transfer of Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) John Twinomugisha who has been heading the Environmental Protection Police Unit to the Oil and Gas Directorate.
A source in Kayihura's office says that the transfers came after a series of meetings between the police chief and a number of stakeholders in Kampala Metropolitan area.
"There have been a series of meetings with taxi drivers, traders, informants and other groups. It is upon the information the IGP received that these transfers were made," the source said on condition of anonymity.
Two senior police officers were yesterday accused of complicity in planning and supervising the police flogging of by-standers and supporters…
Wed 7 Sep 2016 | 7 comments
Wilberforce Wanyama has been suspended from his position as regional CIID officer for Kampala Metropolitan Police (KMP) North. This follows the…
Mon 12 Sep 2016 | 4 comments
Christopher Katumba Kiggundu and Grace Ayebale reached yet another milestone on August 27 at National Forestry Authority headquarters in Bugolobi. Their…
Wed 7 Sep 2016 | No comments
Seven people including two Police officers have been confirmed dead following an attack during a community-policing meeting in Kabarole district. The…
Today | 3 comments
Last week, a group of Makerere students launched a fundraising drive, under their charity organisation, Makutano to raise Shs 11,343,000…
Mon 20 Jun 2016 | No comments
- No abusive language
- No unsubstantiated allegations
- No incitement to ethnic, religious or sectarian hatred
- No incitement to violence
- No spam
- No impersonating other people
Offending comments will be deleted without notice.