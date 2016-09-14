Related Stories

Two police officers, 5 civilians killed in Kabarole attack Written by URN

Seven people including two Police officers have been confirmed dead following an attack during a community-policing meeting in Kabarole district.



The dead officers are Simon Peter Apire and Ochema Salverio from the Field Force Unit attached to Kibiito Police station in Kabonero sub-county.



Three other officers including Polycarp Ojok, Benon Byaki and Francisco Nsimaki are nursing injuries at Fort Portal hospital. The officers were attacked by a group of armed youths while conducting a community meeting at Bukara village in Kabonero sub-county this afternoon.



Police moved in to conduct the meeting to ease tensions following the arrest of David Akuguzibwe for attempted rape. It is alleged that Akuguzibwe was picked up for attempted rape on Tuesday and taken to Kibiito Police station, where he was charged and released on police bond.



However, shortly after his release, Akuguzibwe returned to the same police station and filed a case of assault against Joseph Muhanga, Kiiza Kimute and a one Yubu. Police moved in to apprehend the suspects, but they resisted arrest. Police received information that the family of the trio could attack Akuguzibwe.



This morning, during a community-policing meeting, a group of about 20 youths stormed the meeting prompting one of the officers to shoot in air in an attempt to disperse them but ran out of bullets.



Another officer tried to open fire to disperse the youth as they closed in on him. It is during this clash that the two officers were killed, three others injured.

The bodies of the attackers had fetishes, similar to the ones the attackers of the 2015 Bundibugyo police attacks. The remaining attackers advanced to Rwenzori mountains. The army and police have jointly deployed to track down the attackers.