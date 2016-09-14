Related Stories

Museveni moves to take Kampala Written by Sadab Kitatta Kaaya

President donates Shs 1.6bn to city youths in 3 weeks, and he’s just getting started



In three weeks, President Museveni has given out more than Shs 600m in cash and over Shs 1bn in tools during his charm offensive tours to win over hearts and minds in Kampala.

The president’s undeclared objective is to loosen the opposition’s grip on Kampala given his poor showing in the capital during the last elections. According to a minister who spoke anonymously, Museveni has since the last February 18 election been perplexed by the NRM’s poor showing in the city and its suburbs.

In 2011, NRM won three of the seven parliamentary seats in Kampala; the ruling party also took majority seats in the city council (KCCA) plus two of the five city division mayoral seats. However, NRM suffered a setback in Kampala during this year’s elections.

According to official results announced by the Electoral Commission, Museveni got 30.9 percent of the Kampala vote against FDC candidate Kizza Besigye’s 65.9 percent. In the 2011 election, Museveni got 46.08 percent while Besigye got 46.86 percent.

“He has always wondered what went wrong and in different meetings he has said that Kampala is an NRM area, there is no reason why it should be left to the opposition,” the minister said.

Museveni handing over a Shs 100m dummy cheque to Mulago car washers

To change perceptions about him and his government, the president’s strategy appears to be targeting the informal sector, which forms the biggest voting bloc in Kampala and Wakiso, two of the country’s most populous districts. Both districts account for about 2.5 million voters out of the 15.2 million voters in the national register.



KATWE FABRICATORS

On August 17, the president visited the slums of Katwe, Makindye division, to support metal fabricators based there. On August 31, the president was in Kawempe visiting market vendors. On September 9, Museveni visited carpenters at Nsambya and car washers at Mulago.

A minister who didn’t want to be named said on Friday: “They have been making a lot of noise and we are saying, let us work on them now, and by the way they have been missing out [because] Mzee has given out a lot of things in the villages but not in Kampala.”

Each of the six groups that Museveni has so far visited received a cash donation of Shs 100m in addition to light machinery and equipment. At Katwe and Nsambya, the president donated welding machines and an assortment of equipment used in carpentry. Mulago car washers got jet car-washing machines. Together, the president’s goodies were valued at more than Shs 1bn, according to Benny Namugwanya Bugembe, the minister of state for Kampala.



VISION 2021

Speaking to The Observer on Friday, the minister for Kampala, Beti Kamya, said the president’s city tours are meant to console city dwellers who were hurt by KCCA’s perceived high- handedness.

“People were hurt by the heavy-handedness that was necessary perhaps to clean up the city, that was the backlash of course; you don’t repeat the mistakes of the past. What the president is doing now is going down to those people who were hurt,” Kamya said.

“The president says these people punished me; therefore, I have to go and listen to them,” she added.

Ministers Kamya and Florence Nakiwala Kiyingi, who were opposition supporters until their appointment three months ago, have been by the president’s side during the city tours. Their inclusion in the cabinet is believed to have been part of the strategy to target the opposition’s Kampala and Wakiso base.

While it’s not clear whether Museveni simply wants city dwellers to support his party or he is preparing the ground to run again in 2021, despite the constitutional age-limit, his ministers are not leaving room for such ambiguity.

In her speech in Kawempe on August 31, Kamya announced that she would ensure the president wins Kampala by 80 percent in 2021. The president will be 77 years in 2021; two years above the maximum age for one to stand for president, but his ministers and some MPs seem to know something other Ugandans don’t as they have persistently suggested the president should continue.

“NRM will get people out of poverty but in Kampala the problem has been electing leaders who oppose the NRM,” Museveni told the car washers of Mulago on Friday.

Museveni (with hat) handing over a jet pump to car washers

He repeated the same remarks while closing the week-long government performance review retreat at Speke Resort Munyonyo. The president said for now he is using his personal budget to reach out to Kampala youth groups, encouraging them to start small industries.



THE GRANTS

According Namugwanya, the money Museveni is giving out is to prepare the beneficiaries for more funds under the youth livelihood fund.

“Right now we are giving them grants that they will not refund but at the same time preparing them for the refundable grants that they will get under the docket of youth and children affairs,” Namugwanya said.

Namugwanya, however, sought to downplay Museveni’s political interests in Kampala.

“We are a government that is not only serving NRM supporters but all Ugandans regardless of their political inclinations because this is not a period for politicking but for serious developmental work,” Namugwanya said.

She nevertheless confirmed that Museveni is not done with Kampala as he is scheduled to reach out to more groups in all the divisions in the coming weeks and months.



