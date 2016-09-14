Related Stories

Kabaka wins first round in a controversial land case Written by Baker Batte Lule

The deputy registrar of the High court civil division has ruled that Male Mabiriizi Kiwanuka is not allowed to sit at the bar while the case in which he sued the Kabaka of Buganda challenging his ownership of land in Buganda is being heard in court, because he is not an advocate.

Alex Ajiji, in a brief ruling delivered yesterday, said that it is a practice that only advocates can sit at the bar while a case is being heard.

“Anyone who is not a member of the bar talks only from the dock. The applicant should know his place in court” Ajiji ruled.

Male Mabiriizi had wanted court to issue a temporary injunction stopping Buganda Land Board from registering tenants on Kabaka’s land and all other transaction on the said land until the main suit is heard.

But Kabaka’s lawyers disagreed on the sitting arrangement, reasoning that they can’t share a bench with Male who is not an advocate. This ruling did not go down well with Male, a lawyer himself but who has no diploma in legal practice. He accused the registrar of cowardice.

Male, who chose to represent himself, asked the registrar to show him where he should sit because, according to him, there is no dock in the chambers of the registrar.

“Courts must reflect the will of the people. Your Worship, you are cowardising (sic) on this matter,” a furious Male said. However, the registrar remained cool, reminding him that he was following the law and practice in the court system.

On the application of Wameri and Company advocates to join the main case, Ajiji ruled that he has no powers to grant the application. However, he said he had allocated the case to Justice Margret Oguli Ouma, who will rule on the matter.

It should be recalled that the law firm won a case in which the descendants of the late Kabaka Sir Daudi Chwa wanted powers of attorney to administer his estate. The powers were granted in 2011 but the family failed to pay the legal fees.

Incidentally, part of the land that was attached so as to pay the legal fees is what Male wants court to issue an injunction on.

This, Wameri says, would be detrimental to their interests, especially if they are not heard. Outside court, Kabaka’s lawyers led by Barnabas Ndawula Kato told journalists that this is the beginning of their victory.

"This ruling was expected. Male has been posturing yet he is not an advocate. This is victory for Buganda kingdom because Male is trying to stir controversy which by all intents and purposes is not good for peace" Ndawula said.














