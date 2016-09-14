Related Stories

Kazinda wants police to produce Shs 1bn picked from his mansion Written by Siraje Lubwama

Geoffrey Kazinda

As he prepares his defense against a new Shs 5.4bn embezzlement charge, Geoffrey Kazinda, the former principal accountant in the Office of the Prime Minister, has asked police to produce Shs 1bn recovered from his house.

Kazinda’s house was searched on July 22, 2012 by a team led by then Assistant Superintendent of Police B. Tusiime of CID headquarters under Kira Road SD reference No 12/22/07/2012.

According to a three-page copy of the search certificate, some items such as a laptop, digital photo frame and its charger, and a Bank of Uganda cash withdraw form, were recovered from the residence located in UCB zone, Bukoto, a Kampala suburb.

However, Kazinda’s lawyers now say some exhibits picked from the house have not been declared. According to documents filed at the Anti-Corruption court, copies of which The Observer has seen, the undeclared exhibits include their client’s money.

Kazinda’s lawyers claim that the investigating police officers did not file the last four pages of the search certificate, which would have shown that at least Shs 1bn was recovered from the house. Also not declared is the will of Kazinda’s father, among other items.

Item 34 on the search certificate, the lawyers say, was a plastic gray box with £200,000 (Shs 900m) in 40 bundles of 50-pound note denominations. There was also another box with dollars whose value is not disclosed, some loose pound sterling and Kenyan shillings.

The head of CIID, Grace Akullo, was unavailable for a comment on September 6. Kazinda’s lawyer, Andrew Kasirye, said last week that the police did not hint on his client’s money while disclosing the details of the charges against him.

“But I think whoever has our client’s money or any other item should produce it because all items are documented and copies of them kept,” Kasirye said.



MUSEVENI, ECWERU

In addition, Kazinda’s lawyers on August 15 wrote to the permanent secretary, Office of the Prime Minister, requesting for the activity report and accountabilities for a visit by the former minister for Karamoja Affairs, Janet Museveni, in 2012, under the “Building peace and sustainable development” programme.

According to Kasirye, the money reportedly spent on the first lady’s visit is part of the charge against Kazinda which the latter says was accounted for.

“In this 74 counts’ case, almost 80 percent of this money was accounted for and we shall prove this partly using the documents we are asking for,” Kasirye said.

The defence lawyers from Kasirye, Byaruhanga & Co. Advocates are also asking for the activity report and accountabilities for a workshop “to harmonize and adopt a report on the preliminary assessment of service delivery and development challenges in the Teso sub-region.”

The workshop was reportedly presided over by Musa Ecweru, the minister of state for disaster preparedness and refugees, between March and April 2012.

“The accused is considering formally applying to court for criminal summons to be issued to both present and past members of the top management team to appear as witnesses to clarify facts withheld from court by the former PS and also to confirm that the activities referred to above took place as per court documents requested,” reads a letter copied to John Byabagambi, the current minister for Karamoja affairs, and the director of public prosecutions (DPP), among others.

The lawyers have also contacted the Speaker of Parliament, Rebecca Kadaga, in a letter dated August 25, seeking certified copies of the relevant auditor general’s reports as submitted to the Public Accounts Committee.

Yet another letter dated August 22 went to the governor, Bank of Uganda, requesting for certified copies of the treasury general account statement of the OPM for the period November 1, 2011 to June 30, 2012.



MINISTER OWES

Kasirye also separately revealed to us that one of the ministers (name withheld) owes Kazinda Shs 4bn, while a lawyer (also name withheld) is hanging onto his client’s Mercedes Benz (model 2012).

“I have talked to these two important people; whereas the minister has refused to pay the money to my client, my learned friend is still in possession of Kazinda’s vehicle,” Kasirye said.

Kasirye explained that the minister first borrowed Shs 1bn from Kazinda and paid it back. He later borrowed Shs 2bn and paid that back too, before taking Shs 4bn shortly before Kazinda was arrested for multiple corruption-related offences in 2012. Kazinda is currently serving a five-year jail term while simultaneously on trial for other related offences.



