Related Stories

UNRA realigns Entebbe highway, saves Shs 30bn Written by JOSEPHINE NAMULOKI

Following a protracted disagreement on the compensation value of a piece of rock that was delaying construction on a section of the Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, Uganda National Roads Authority has redesigned the said section and bypassed the rock.

The chief government valuer had valued the land belonging to two Kampala businessmen, Pius Mugalaasi and Godfrey Genza, at Shs 34.8bn but Unra insisted this was too high.

In parliament last month, Unra officials lamented that the owners of the land were asking for too much money and delaying the $450m project as a result. Mary Kuteesa Kimuli, the Unra legal director, said the owner of the rock wanted Shs 48bn in compensation, a figure she said was way beyond its value.

“The value of that rock should not be more than Shs 4bn and, therefore, the land cannot be acquired until the dispute is settled,” Kimuli told the MPs during a consultative workshop held on August 19 in Kampala.

The piece of rock that is standing in the way of the Kampala-Entebbe expressway

But Mugalaasi, the proprietor of Omega Construction, one of the two owners of the land, told us on Monday that he had never rejected compensation. However, Mugalaasi wants Unra to pay him Shs 35bn, a sum he said was decided by the chief government valuer and accepted by the roads authority. However, the chief government valuer’s sum was still too high for Unra, which under the new management led by Allen Kagina, is keen on value for money.

“I have not received the compensation but I gave Unra the land titles; so, I am no longer in possession of that property, though I am not aware why there should be any delay,” Mugalaasi said.

“The chief government valuer valued my property, rock and land measuring 10 acres and came up with the value in January 2015 which value we and Unra accepted,” he said.

VALUED AT SHS 34.8BN

Indeed, according to documents The Observer has seen, the chief government valuer put the cost of the land at Shs 34.8bn compared to the Shs 4.8bn that Unra offered. According to documents from the ministry of lands, the rock is owned jointly by Mugalaasi and Godfrey Genza, the owner of Kagodo Feeds Ltd.

The documents, addressed to the executive director of Unra, are titled “Consultancy services for rap preparation and implementation including land expropriation and titling services on the new Kampala-Entebbe expressway project,” and refer to the stone quarry site.

The documents, dated January 28, 2015, are signed by the chief government valuer, Gilbert Kermundu. They show that the stone quarries are located in Nalumunye, within Wakiso district, between chainage km6+100 and 11+000 along the Kampala-Entebbe expressway.

“We are of the considered opinion that the total market value of the quarries is in the sum of Shs 34,804,474,349 (Uganda shillings thirty four billion eight hundred four million, four hundred and seventy four thousand three hundred forty-nine only),” Kermundu wrote.

According to these documents, the valuation of the stone quarry sites at Busiro, Katale, Bukwenda belong to Pius Mugalaasi on block 347, plots 2580, 2581, 2582, 2583, 2684 and 2686; and Godfrey Genza on block 349, plots 140,141, 142, 144, 209, 213 and 299.

Unra’s legal director Ms Kuteesa told MPs last month that the authority had tried to negotiate with the owners of the rock but failed to agree on the compensation figure in the last three years.

“You have then to engage the consultant to do a re-alignment, another plan to acquire more land before the road can actually get built and we are talking about an investment by government of $450m being stopped by an individual; whether they are being reasonable or not is a different story,” she complained.



ENTER MUSEVENI

Until Unra took this radical step, matters had escalated up to State House. On April 21, 2015, President Museveni wrote to the vice president, Edward Ssekandi, directing him to organise a meeting with the line ministry, Unra and the concerned individual(s) to understand why they could not accept the government’s valuation of their land.

In the letter, copied to the prime minister, minister of works and minister of finance, a frustrated president said: “Please ensure that the compensation issues are handled quickly so that the project is not delayed.”

The president added: “The constitution does not say that the owner should accept the valuation. The constitution talks of prompt and fair compensation. Government valuation sorts out the issue of fairness.”

According to the chief government valuer, Genza’s land was valued at Shs 17.3bn while Mugalaasi’s was valued at Shs 17.4bn. As the protracted struggle over the right compensation figure continued, Mugalaasi wrote to the vice president in June 2015, reporting that he had given his land to Unra but was not getting compensated in return.

On November 3, 2015, Mugalaasi further wrote to President Museveni stating that Unra was in possession of his land but dragging its feet on compensation. In his letter, Mugalaasi denied rejecting the government’s compensation offer.

“It has come to our knowledge via the vice president relating to the above land, which is part of the expressway currently under construction that you were misled that we declined to accept the valuation as given by the chief government valuer. His Excellency, this is not true,” Mugalaasi wrote.

“We held a series of meetings with Unra hence the disclosure of the amounts to be paid in lieu of compensation were made. The amounts were agreed and signed off…”



UNRA SPEAKS

On Friday, Norah Njangali, Unra’s head of land acquisition, denied that the authority was in possession of rock owners’ land titles. She said the rock is no longer a stumbling block as the road has been realigned to skirt around that section.

“The road is now affecting 95 people who are going to be paid Shs 4,649,283,427. So, 95 people will be paid Shs 4.6 billion, 54 have been paid and 41 have not been paid because some of them have disputes on their land,” she explained.

Asked about the rock owners’ claim that the chief government valuer valued their land at Shs 34bn, Njangali said they opted for the cheaper option.

“If you were presented with two options; one for Shs 34bn and the other for Shs 4bn, [which one] would you take? You definitely go for the cheaper option to reduce the cost of the road. So, we shall not be paying Shs 34bn because we cannot pay both the 95 people and then the rock owners,” she said.

Njangali added that the rock owners are fully aware of all these processes.

“There is no process of ours they didn’t know about. We have had meetings with them. They know everything.” She said the two are, in fact, among the 95 people to be compensated after the road was realigned.

“They have a very small portion [of the rock] that is affected but most likely we will complete to realign when they turn up for verification because if they don’t turn up, then we shall remain with their money and we don’t have anyone to give it to. We do not have their titles and we will not be compensating the rock,” Njangali said.