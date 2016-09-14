Related Stories

FDC gets Congolese lawyer for Mugumya as court martial looms Written by JONATHAN KAMOGA

Former Kizza Besigye aide Sam Mugumya

The Forum for Democratic Change has hired lawyers to represent party activist Sam Mugumya who has been languishing in a Congolese jail since 2014 and is due to appear in a military court there next month.

The opposition political party says it has hired a Congolese law firm in its bid to have the former aide to Dr Kizza Besigye, and his four colleagues, released. Harold Kaija, the deputy secretary general, said the law firm, which he declined to name, is quite expensive but the party has no choice as their Ugandan lawyers may not be permitted to practise in DRC given the marked difference in the judicial systems of the two countries.

Mugumya and his colleagues are to be arraigned before an army court martial in October on charges of participating in rebel activities. Kaija told The Observer on Monday that the government is deliberately frustrating efforts to secure Mugumya’s release.

“The Uganda government takes Mugumya as a state enemy and, therefore, its cooperation is as good as non-existing,” Kaija said, adding, “They say positive things just for public relations…”

Kaija was referring to the minister for Security, Henry Tumukunde, who recently said that the government would provide lawyers for Mugumya and his colleagues. If that were true, Kaija added, FDC would reject the offer as they believe the government could be seeking to get Mugumya convicted instead. FDC has previously attempted to engage the Congolese authorities to secure Mugumya’s release without much success.

“If someone is locked up in a foreign military prison, it is very difficult to access him or information about him,” Kaija said. “It is even expensive to transport a delegation to Congo regularly.”

Kaija added that efforts are also hampered by the language barrier given that Congo uses French as the lingua franca while Ugandans speak English. Nevertheless, dialogue would have been an effective tool in this matter if it were government to government rather than this situation whereby the Uganda government might not be interested in negotiating Mugumya’s release.

Mugumya and four others were arrested inside DRC in October 2014. They were accused of illegal entry into the country and eventually transferred to Kinshasa. Now, almost two years later, Mugumya and his colleagues; Aggrey Kamukama, Steven Mugisha, Nathan Bright and Joseph Kamugisha, appear on the list of about 250 ADF rebels captured in DRC.

It is believed within opposition circles that following a meeting between President Museveni and Joseph Kabila, his Congolese counterpart, in Kasese recently, Mugumya, and his colleagues have become Uganda’s bargaining chip in discussions over M23 rebels, who fled to Uganda some time back after their rebellion in eastern DRC was crushed.

“Our sources tell us that during the recent meeting between Kabila and Museveni in Kasese, our colleagues could have been traded for the M23 rebels for political reasons,” Kaija told a press conference at the FDC party offices last week.

Radislus Rwakafuuzi, a Kampala lawyer, said much as the government has not been consistent in helping Ugandans arrested on foreign soil, Mugumya’s case appears like a punishment for the opposition.

“The government might think they are punishing the opposition because Mugumya was an opposition activist,” Rwakafuuzi said, “but the government might at sometime need the opposition.”

He added that because the government realizes there is no sufficient evidence to pin Mugumya in his homeland, it is convenient to let him get a trial in a broken country such as DRC where he could easily get convicted.

But Rwakafuuzi maintains: “Mugumya as a Ugandan needs a fair trial; he needs protection from his government much as he is in opposition. The government must learn to protect its people.”



