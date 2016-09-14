Related Stories

Auditor General decries finance mismanagement Written by Alon Mwesigwa

Details Created: 14 September 2016 Print

Print Email

Auditor General John Muwanga

The auditor general’s report for the 2014/15 financial year says an estimated Shs 204.8bn could have been lost in wasteful expenditure, delayed contracts, ghost pensioners and diversion in several ministries and agencies.

The report has been submitted to parliament, paving way for various committees to demand answers from the concerned officials. The ministry of local government is the most criticized of all the government institutions audited. Here, the report talks of “mismanagement” of most of the funds received.

For instance, out of Shs 30.6bn received in the year, Shs 12.1bn (40 percent) was spent on activities that had not been budgeted for. At least Shs 5.5bn meant for vehicles for districts was diverted to fund staff allowances.

“There was no authority obtained from the permanent secretary/secretary to the treasury for reallocation of funds contrary to Public Finance Management Act 2015,” the report says.

At the ministry of public service, ghost pensioners continue to receive payments while genuine claimants find it extremely hard to get their money, the report said.

In the year under review, Shs 11bn was paid to pensioners who had exceeded their pensionable period of 15 years, yet no proof of life certificates was availed. This implies payments to non-existent pensioners could arise, the auditor general said.

There were also multiple payments to some pensioners to the tune of Shs 1.2bn. These included monthly pension payments to accounts of pensioners that had already received their monthly remittances for the particular months.



DELAYED CONTRACTS

Across government ministries, the report says, a host of projects had delayed – ranging from two months to six years – and a lot of them showed signs of failure, which most likely will result in financial loss. The affected projects are worth Shs 87.5bn.

“It was also noted that a number of these contracts/projects had exceeded their completion dates while others had been abandoned,” the report says.

The office of the prime minister, office of the president, ministry of defence and ministry of local government had the highest number of projects with signs of failure. The report also said at least Shs 80.3bn from various ministries could not be accounted for.

This money was spent in form of advances to staff, payments to service providers, cash withdrawals, imprest, remittances to districts, and borrowings for some activities in various entities. Naads officials couldn’t explain the whereabouts of at least Shs 15.6bn.

Ministry of local government could not tell where Shs 4.4bn was spent, while Makerere university officials could not account for Shs 511m. Also, money meant for the rehabilitation of northern Uganda under NUSAF II (Shs 5.1bn) could not be traced. On its part, the ministry of education and sports failed to account for Shs 5.6bn.



PERSONAL ACCOUNTS

The report says accounting officers at four entities advanced Shs 12.7bn to their staff’s personal accounts. These are; ministry of local government, directorate of public prosecutions (DPP), Mulago hospital, and Makerere University.

Such cases increased by six per cent compared to the 2013/14 year. Out of these funds, Shs 4.1bn couldn’t be unaccounted for, the report said.

Ministry of local government (Shs 3.8bn) and Mulago hospital (Shs 230m) had the highest amount of money advanced to staff accounts and not being accounted for.

“I advised the accounting officers to avoid the practice as it is contrary to regulations, highly risky and exposes government funds to loss since accounting officers have no control over individuals’ bank accounts,” the report says.



This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.



