Related Stories

In 2008, parliament enacted the Uganda Road Fund Act, which established the Uganda Road Fund (URF).

The fund is charged with financing routine maintenance of roads in the country through levying and collection of road user charges. However, though the fund has been operational since 2010, it is yet to collect road user charges. Edward Ssekika found out more from ENG DR MICHAEL ODONGO, the URF executive director.



During presidential campaigns, some candidates got stuck due to poor roads. Why the roads so bad?

From a professional point of view, gravel roads, all over the world, are difficult to maintain especially in the rainy season. Bridges get washed away, some sections get flooded, etc, that’s why all roads must be paved.

But paving a road is a function of the GDP of a country; since we can’t pave all our roads, then, we have to strengthen maintenance to keep them motorable. Since, February this year, when presidential candidates got stuck, the fund has sent Shs 180bn to our designated agencies like Unra, districts and town councils for maintenance.

Our agencies should use this money to address the notorious spots on your network that hinder smooth flow of traffic. Ever since the fund was established, Shs 2tn has been disbursed for periodic maintenance and results can be seen in some areas.

Ugandans also need to understand the operational challenges the fund faces. Our [URF] mandate recognizes that we finance road maintenance from road user charges, like the fuel levies, international transit fees, road licence fees, axle load fines, weight distance charges, traffic fines, etc, but at the moment we are not collecting this money; so, we only rely on quarterly releases from the consolidated fund which is not enough.



Why are you not collecting road user charges?

When Road Fund Act was enacted, it left a lacuna, between the intentions of the Act and section 14 the Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) Act. Section 14 of the URA Act, says that their collections cannot go to any other account except the consolidated fund.

So, the URA law does not recognize the Road Fund as a destination of these collections. In that sense, we are locked; unless section 14 of URA Act is amended, we cannot levy road user charges.

So, when that section is repealed or amended, we shall declare road user charges, through parliament, and then ask URA to collect and remit the money to the fund on a monthly basis.



Why haven’t you pushed for an amendment of the URA Act?

We have not yet received cabinet approval. We drafted a cabinet paper to amend that law [URA Act], but it has not yet reached cabinet to authorize the amendment, so we are waiting for that process.



How has all this constrained your operations?

You see, Uganda Road Fund is basically supposed to be a pool of money that must be available 24/7. What in essence should be happening is that a road fund should be having money here and it should be able to finance maintenance program of the roads at any time, which is currently not the case.

The challenge of relying on quarterly disbursements is that we receive this money, send it to the agencies and within the quarter, and if they do not quickly utilize it, it is returned to the treasury as unutilized funds.

We are having problems with that approach. At times, we disburse all the money and don’t leave money for any eventuality that will occur, so when an emergency occurs, we have to wait for the next round of financing [next quarter]. Quarterly releases, from the consolidated fund, are not matching the growth in needs of road maintenance, so there is a permanent gap between needs and the available funds, and that gap keeps on widening, creating, ‘backlog of maintenance’.

Therefore, our biggest challenge is the exponential increase in backlog in bad roads, because it becomes difficult for us to reduce it using the present levels of funding. Construction and maintenance need to be balanced and go hand in hand.

You construct a road when you have the money, but you maintenance a road at all times. So, the point is that maintenance of roads which is an all-time engagement needs all-time money! It requires money all the time. So, if we wait for quarterly releases, we cannot maintain the roads, all the time.



What is your funding gap?

Ideally, we need 800 billion shillings annually, and we are receiving about 500 billion [leaving a funding gap of Shs 300 billion].



If you were collecting road user charges, how much money would you be collecting?

I can’t project, because we have not yet set the level of levy/charges. For instance, if a foreign trailer enters the country, how much should it pay? How much should be levied on a liter of fuel? These charges/levies are not yet set; so I cannot tell how much we would be collecting.



President Museveni directed that each district should have a road unit to maintain roads, do you think this is the solution to poor road?

We received the executive order from the president like two or three years ago and we are already implementing it. We want to do most of these works in-house by what is called force account in compliance with the presidential directive.

Force account is where the districts have their own equipments, URF gives them money to buy fuel, get operators and they work on their roads especially routine maintenance internally without sourcing for contractors.

This can solve the road maintenance challenge in the country. We have encouraged our agencies to embrace this approach, because, it is quick and allows timely deployment to arrest deterioration of the road networks. However, we should put in place systems, which will avoid misuse of the equipment. We have had a problem of contractors, who win tenders, but have no capacity to do the work.



Do districts have these equipments?

The majority of them at least have some pieces of equipments and of course we are expecting more equipment to come; government is buying more equipment. The only problem is that the districts don’t have full units, a district may lack a grader, tippers to carry marrum, or bulldozers, these units are not yet fully constituted units, but these are small problems and can be addressed.

The problem is sometimes diversion of funds at the districts. Sometimes, we [URF] send money for road X and it is diverted to road Y. We have had instances where, districts have had their accounts garnished by the URA, to pay debts of the district, when we don’t know.

It pains us, because we need that money for roads, not to pay debts of districts. By the time, we detect it; a lot of money is already lost.



