Related Stories

A disagreement over licensing an aviation school has turned into a public war of words between the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) and Capt Mike Mukula, owner of the Uganda Aviation School (UAS).

Mukula, the NRM vice chairperson for eastern Uganda, is despleased with CAA’s delay to license his school. On September 8, he claimed that none of CAA staff have the requisite academic qualifications to run the aviation authority as required by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO).

“I have kept quiet for two years and I feel if I don’t influence this with my position [in government], who will do it?” Mukula fumed.

His public outburst was in response to CAA’s assertion that Mukula’s UAS does not have the necessary personnel and facilities to train students pursuing a career in aviation industry.

According to Samuel Muneeza, the CAA director for Safety, Security and Economic Regulations, Mukula’s school has failed to honor set agreements and regulations.

“CAA granted UAS a provisional license in June 2014, advising UAS to go into agreement with the East Africa Civil Aviation Academy (EACAA), but the company failed to provide that agreement and therefore could not utilize the license [to train cabin crew],” Muneeza said.

Recently, it also emerged that EACAA also known as Soroti Flying School, has over the years trained pilots without being certified as an Approved Training Organization (ATOs).

The academy, according to Buikwe North MP, Paul Musoke Sebulime, could be suspended for training pilots illegally. ICAO documentation identifies the need for only nationally-certified ATOs to conduct multi-crew Pilot License training.

During the first meeting of certification of the cabin crew training convened by CAA and attended by officials from the ministry of Education, National Council for Higher Education (NCHE), and school management, Muneeza accused UAS of revising its training scope and limiting it to cabin crew training yet it was not authorized.

“Following the first phase of certification, there was no response from the company [UAS] for six months,” he said.

However, documents presented by UAS and seen by The Observer show that CAA granted Mukula’s school an operation license to train students.



OTHER CONCERNS

In a June 17 letter written by the NCHE executive director John Opuda-Asibo to CAA, he expressed concern over the lack of qualified trainers in the aviation industry.

“We note that all our correspondences on the matter [of licensing aviation schools] have gone without response from CAA,” Opuda-Asibo wrote.

“Nominate at least two aviation experts who are qualified and familiar with aviation training to advise on licensing UAS.”

Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) offices

In a recent report, ICAO called for the overhaul of Uganda’s sector regulator [CAA] to enhance its capacity to enforce international standards of airworthiness and safety.

ICAO recommended that Uganda requires assistance in the conduct of a national aviation human resource needs assessment, taking cognizance of the National Air Transport Development Policy, to facilitate the development of a strategic training plan, including; appropriate incentives to attract potential young candidates in the civil aviation sector.

“CAA should build capacity for airworthiness, flight operators, personnel licensing and air navigation services inspections,” the report reads in part.



PETITION

It is against this background that Mukula has threatened to mobilize MPs and petition parliament to review and scrutinize CAA operations. He accused CAA of pushing for the cancelling of Air Operator Certificates and shutting down flights by Ugandan-registered airlines.

“I will present a report about CAA to parliament for debate if this country is to move forward,” he said.



