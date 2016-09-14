Related Stories

Agony as quake displaces 200 families in Rakai Written by Sadab Kitatta Kaaya

At lunch on Saturday, 62-year-old Muddu Kiribbi and his family heard an unusual sound, a blast, coming from the direction of Kateera hill.

Suddenly, the ground began shaking and the rocks began falling from atop the hill, a few meters behind his house at Kangoga village, Kyebe sub-county, Rakai district.

“We jumped over the food and ran for our dear lives fearing that the hill was about to bury us,” Kiribbi told The Observer on Sunday, September 11.

Muddu Kiribbi and wife stand by their collapsed house

The earthquake destroyed many villages in Rakai district along the Uganda-Tanzania border. A US geological survey put the magnitude of the September 10 earthquake at 5.7. Its epicenter was at Nsunga, a northern Tanzanian town, which lies about 40km south of Rakai district headquarters.

Some of the most affected villages are Kannabulemu, Minziiro, Kampangi, Mutukula, Kakuuto, Katovu, Muzzi, Kamuli and Kyakawumuza all in Kakuuto county. Kateera police post, on the footsteps of Kateera hill, caved. Frank Mugenyi, the officer in-charge, released all suspects on bond. He said by the time the quake struck, he was having lunch with his family but rushed to rescue the suspects from a collapsing building.

“Fortunately none of them was injured but as of now we are left in the open,” Mugenyi said.

One of the collapsed buildings at Kampangi, Rakai

The suspects were bonded and Mugenyi looked for a safe place to keep the guns from the post. Like Kiribbi, Mugenyi also has no shelter anymore. He hopes his bosses will find an alternative facility for the police post.

A mango tree in Kiribbi’s compound has turned into a shelter but he worries about his week-old grandson and the mother who are sleeping in the cold.



CASUALTIES

At least 11 people injured by debris from collapsing houses were admitted to various health centres.

“We rescued about five adults and a two-months old baby who was rushed to Kyotera in critical condition,” Alexander Muhumeho, the officer in charge of the police post at Minziiro border point, said on Sunday.

Four other people who had reportedly died at Kamuli in Kibanda sub-county were rescued and rushed to hospital in critical condition. About 78 houses were razed to the ground in Minziiro parish but according to Muhumeho, more than 200 families are homeless.

“Some of the houses were left unfit for human habitation because of the deep cracks they developed; it would, therefore, be risky to sleep in them,” Muhumeho said.

Maria Nantale gets out of her makeshift shelter at Kampangi, Rakai

By the time this writer visited the area on Sunday, some people were rummaging through the rubble for any belongings they could recover. About 10 metres from the Ugandan checkpoint at Minziiro, a teenage boy watched as a man removed old iron sheets from their collapsed building.

The building housed the boy’s father’s motorcycle spare parts shop and a garage. Some of the mechanics at the garage were injured.



IGNORED

Since Sunday, Muhumeho has been expecting Rakai district officials to drop by and assess the quake’s impact. The sight of new faces raised Miria Nanyonjo’s hopes of getting assistance from government. Her retail shop at Minziiro was razed and so was her residential house.

“I was left speechless because the shop is gone, and when I got back home, I didn’t find my house…” a sad Nanyonjo said.

“And when I thought of taking refugee at my brother’s place, I couldn’t believe my eyes when I got there to find his house too on the ground,” Nanyondo added.

She is among the hundreds that were left homeless by the tremor but remained hopeful for a government rescue plan. At Kampangi village on Sunday, The Observer met local leaders mobilizing locals for a meeting with the district leaders later that evening but by press time, no official from either the district or from government had visited the affected areas.

Some residents like Maria Nantale have constructed makeshift structures to accommodate their families while some like Remegio Masembe are still hoping for government assistance.

“I know it [the government] doesn’t have capacity to reconstruct our houses, but it can help us with tent construction materials like it had done to the refugees at Sango bay,” Masembe said.



