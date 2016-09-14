Related Stories

Soldiers arrested over police officer’s murder Written by JOHNSON TAREMWA

S ecurity has arrested two soldiers for allegedly being involved in the murder of a veterinary doctor and a police officer at Kasangati on Sunday.

The soldiers are attached to the UPDF first division in Kakiri but their identities have not yet been disclosed to avoid jeopardizing investigations. The Kasangati killings took place on Sunday at around 6:30am.

Armed people trailed Dr Godfrey Kato who was driving a Toyota Corolla and shot him dead at Bulamu. While the motive of Kato’s killing remains unclear, speculation points to a land wrangle.

Shortly afterwards, two police officers attempted to pursue the killers and in the ensuing fire exchange, Corporal Simon Auleti was killed while his colleague, Peter Akwongere, was injured and is admitted at Mulago hospital.

Emilian Kayima, the Kampala metropolitan police (KMP) spokesperson, told journalists that during the shooting, two guns were also stolen from the policemen.

Reliable sources have intimated that two soldiers suspected of being involved in the murders were picked up on Monday from Kakiri but Paul Kangave, the KMP deputy police spokesperson, remains coy about the matter.

“All I can say is that we have so far arrested three people; one boda boda rider and other two people who are helping us in investigations,” said. “They [soldiers] could have been arrested and are still held at their barracks but, according to our records, we have not yet arrested any officer in Kasangati murder.”