Related Stories

Dr Kizza Besigye in court earlier this year

Nakawa Chief Magistrate's Court has issued criminal summons against Dr Kizza Besigye over treason charges he is currently facing.



Besigye was scheduled to report back to the court on Monday but he didn't since it was a public holiday. He should have appeared the next day, today, Tuesday but Besigye and his lawyers were not in court.



One of Besigye’s sureties, Roland Mugume, the Rukungiri Municipality MP informed court that the opposition strong man is out of the country and that he could not be present in court.



The absence of Besigye in court prompted state prosecutor Doreen Elima to ask court to issue criminal summons for him.



During the same brief court session state prosecutor informed court that the investigations into Besigye's treason matter were incomplete and asked court to give the state another date to enable them tie the loose ends and have him committed to the High Court to stand trial.



Subsequently, trial Grade One Magistrate Christine Nantege issued the criminal summons for the opposition leader for October 12.



"Criminal summons are issued against the accused (Dr. Besigye) for October 12…" Magistrate Nantege said



At his last court appearance exactly a month ago, Besigye wondered why the state is taking very long to conclude the investigations into his treason case and yet he has conceded to the charges preferred against him.



Besigye, a former presidential candidate in the 2016 elections was arrested in May and charged with treason. The arrest was after he and his Forum for Democratic Change party allegedly released a video on social media, in which he held a mock presidential swearing-in ceremony to protest what he claimed was a fraudulent election in February.

Besigye maintains that the President Museveni never won the controversial elections held in February this year despite being declared winner by the Electoral Commission.



Prosecution contends that Dr. Besigye and others at large between February 20 and May 11 of this year in diverse places of Uganda formed an intention to compel by force or constrain the government of Uganda as by law established to change its measures or counsels as to the lawfully established methods of acceding to the Office of President of the Republic of Uganda.