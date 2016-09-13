Related Stories

Busoga royal guard collapses to death Written by URN

One of the longest serving guards of the late Daudi Kaunhe Wakooli, the former acting Kyabanzinga of Busoga Kingdom has died.



Erias Egesa collapsed this afternoon while riding his bicycle from Lowoko village in Bukooli sub-county to attend the second coronation anniversary of William Gabula Nadiope, the Kyabazinga of Busoga kingdom at Bugiri district headquarters.



He was rushed to BMK Health Center in Bugiri town council for treatment, where doctors pronounced him dead due to heart failure. His colleague Sheikh B.J Musana says Egesa has been suffering from diabetes and high blood pressure.



According to Sheikh Musana, Egesa served as a royal guard for the late Daudi Kaunhe Wakooli who also served as the chief of Bukhooli clan for over two decades.



Wakooli succumbed to diabetes on Sunday last week and will be laid to rest on Saturday this week.



