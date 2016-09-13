Related Stories

One of the longest serving guards of the late Daudi Kaunhe Wakooli, the former acting Kyabanzinga of Busoga Kingdom has died.
Erias Egesa collapsed this afternoon while riding his bicycle from Lowoko village in Bukooli sub-county to attend the second coronation anniversary of William Gabula Nadiope, the Kyabazinga of Busoga kingdom at Bugiri district headquarters.
He was rushed to BMK Health Center in Bugiri town council for treatment, where doctors pronounced him dead due to heart failure. His colleague Sheikh B.J Musana says Egesa has been suffering from diabetes and high blood pressure.
According to Sheikh Musana, Egesa served as a royal guard for the late Daudi Kaunhe Wakooli who also served as the chief of Bukhooli clan for over two decades.
Wakooli succumbed to diabetes on Sunday last week and will be laid to rest on Saturday this week.
The queen mother of Tooro, Best Kemigisa, last Friday treated African queens to a get-together party aimed at recognizing and…
Today | 1 comments
Buganda kingdom has partnered with the Uganda Investment Authority (UIA) to promote investment in the populous sub-region. The renewable five-year agreement…
Fri 9 Sep 2016 | 3 comments
Tooro kingdom prince, also paternal uncle to current King Oyo, Jimmy Mugenyi, has died. Mugenyi, was the fourth son of…
Wed 7 Sep 2016 | 2 comments
“Northern Uganda sub-regions have the biggest percentage of people living with sickle cell anaemia in the country,” an official in…
Thu 25 Aug 2016 | No comments
Despite last year’s tragedy in which at least 760 pilgrims died during the annual Islamic pilgrimage to Mecca (Hajj), the…
Wed 7 Sep 2016 | No comments
Comments
RSS feed for comments to this post