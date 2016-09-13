Related Stories

Makerere students protest against poor quality meals Written by URN

Over 700 residents of Africa and Livingstone halls at Makerere University boycotted supper on Sunday evening to protest what they call the deteriorating food quality.

Makerere contracted Bossa Catering and Institutional Services (BICS) in August 2014 to supply food to Africa Hall and Livingstone, Galloway and Kabanyolo students' hostels.



The move came after the university decided to phase out cooking for students and decided to hire external service providers. However, the students in Africa and Livingstone halls, say the food quality and quantity has been deteriorating over time.



On Sunday, angry students decided to seal off all entrances to the Africa hall dining and vowed not to eat unless the service provider improves the quality of meals he serves them.

The mess minister, Timothy Mununuzi, threatened to mobilise students to pour the food unless the quality changes, saying they have been patient with the service provider for some time.

Jerricans used by BICs at Africa hall

“By the time a person misses supper and goes hungry then it [has gone beyond]. I, myself just went to my friends room and just took tea. People have gone hungry. We won’t say that we won’t eat [again] but we shall just get it and pour it down. We are in the process of writing signatures and write a petition against the service providers. If Venus is producing good meals at UH they can bring them here because for us we don’t mind if it is BICS or Venus. What we want to know is food not the contracts with BICS or Venus”, Mununuzi said.

Adding: "We have not been having drinking water but UH has drinking water and yet it is the same service providers. The reasons they give are too fake. They have solutions which they don’t even put into practice, you know that I don’t care attitude. I go there, I tell them what is happening but they don’t mind, but I keep on telling them".



According to Mununuzi, they decided to stage a protest because they couldn't take it anymore. Gerald Oyeki, one of the angry students, wondered why BICS was not taking an action despite repeated complaints.

“I don’t know why the managers and the administrators of BIKS catering services is not taking feeding as a serious matter more so for the students - watery beans, the posho is half-mingled, the beans are half-cooked. And these complaints have been going on almost everyday but it seems as though they have been taken for granted. So today [Sunday] we felt that we should boycott”, Oyeki said.



Our reporter couldn't reach the officials from BICS. But one of the employees said on condition of anonymity that they have been experiencing water shortage, which has complicated their work.



