Related Stories

National students body frustrated by lack of funds

The Uganda National Students Association (UNSA) is failing in its mandate of supporting students’ activities due to a financial crisis, its president Ronah Kemirembe says.



Each student in secondary and tertiary institutions is expected to pay a mandatory Shs 2,000 as UNSA fees. However out of over 600 schools, only 100 are remitting the fees to UNSA despite all the students paying.



Now Kemirembe notes that activities like debates, regional conferences, monthly monitoring of schools and lobbying for scholarships for disadvantaged students have been greatly affected by lack of funds.



She says they are also meant to lobby for exchange programs and encourage more girl students to take leadership but this has been limited. Kemirembe says they have failed to visit schools to inspire students but also monitor their welfare to avert potential strikes.



“Some students were chased [yet] they did not have any case that they had done or even those who were not involved in any strike were charged some fees. So we had to stand as their voice and fight against those matters whereby those who were affected had to fight and get back to school without payments. And those ones who were caught were not supposed to be charged highly”, she said.

UNSA is supposed to monitor students welfare in schools

Kemirembe says that although they are meant to organize debates in tertiary and secondary schools in all regions, they have for instance only held two in central and two in western Uganda leaving northern, eastern and southern without any.



The association has also failed to organize regional conferences from which students voice their concerns and challenges. Kemirembe says although they are meant to have a conference per region in a year, this has not happened in all the regions apart from Kampala.



In the conferences, about 40 students from at least 60 schools participate and discuss student affairs like discipline, health and hygiene and school policies like inclusion of the disabled among others. She says, however, UNSA is failing in these areas since there is no funding.



Early this year, UNSA secured an exchange study program to send 40 students to Ghana, but it could not meet their travel expenses. She blames many schools for collecting the fees from students but not remitting it to UNSA.

Of the Shs 2,000 paid in by a student, the school is supposed to remit 40% to UNSA at national level, 20% for the school and 40% for the district UNSA office. However, both the district and national offices are not receiving the funds.



Kemirembe says because there are limited visits by UNSA in the schools, there has been a tremendous increase in the number of strikes in institutions. She says that even as the strikes occur, UNSA cannot meet to ensure the students live a better life.



In the previous years UNSA has been collecting an average of Shs 40m against its required operational budget of Shs 300m. According to UNSA publicist Matsiko Stuart, if all institutions remitted their dues, UNSA would collect over Shs 500m annually. This year, UNSA has only collected Shs 30m.



Mary Laloyo Kerwegi, the UNSA Council coordinator for Agago district, states that many schools are not aware of the benefits hence their reluctance to subscribe. She says that in Agago district, for instance, out of 8 secondary schools only one has subscribed.



Gonza Ssensamba, a teacher at Bishops City SS Mukono says that UNSA is very instrumental in developing student leadership, adding that since schools collect the money, they should also remit it.



UNSA is a student's body that was established under section 30 of the Education Act. It replaced the National Union of Students of Uganda (NUSU) in 1998 to end supposed inequality and discrimination in the organisation.

It is mandated to voice students concerns, ensure students' welfare, and build effective leadership among students. It is organised and managed in accordance with the UNSA constitution.