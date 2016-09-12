Related Stories

Museveni’s fury as govt fails to spend Shs 330bn Written by SADAB KITATTA KAAYA & ALON MWESIGWA

President Museveni

Minister Janet Museveni says that out of 200 schools, they can now realistically build 130



With a 2017 deadline looming, officials at the ministry of Education and Sports are on the spot for failing to spend a grant of $100m (Shs 336bn) meant to build 200 schools across the country.

Consequently, the donor has threatened to withdraw the grant and give the money “to the needy countries.”

Uganda got the grant in 2014/15 through the Global Partnership for Education programme administered jointly by the World Bank and the African Development Bank. It was to construct schools and improve teacher and school effectiveness in the public primary education system. The grant was expected to have been used by 2017.

Three years later, the ministry has not even constructed one school. Finance minister Matia Kasaija told The Observer on the sidelines of the government retreat in Munyonyo: “I will not lie to you. These people at the [ministry of education] were given money and they went and sat on it. They hid in procurement [procedures] and could not do anything.”

One of Uganda’s biggest problems in the education sector has been a lack of infrastructure to accommodate the bulging numbers of entrants, especially at primary level. Hundreds of children are studying under trees while others in rundown structures deemed unsafe. Unlike a loan, a grant attracts no interest and is often paid back over an extended period, depending on its specific terms.

“They [education officials] have been procuring and those who gave us that grant have told me, ‘if you don’t [start] absorbing this money within six weeks, we shall withdraw the grant’,” said Kasaija, who had earlier blamed ministries for working without plans.

Jeremiah Mutonga, the AfDB resident representative, said they were upset by the overall slow progress in using the $100m grant.

“The mid-term review of the project will start this week [at the start of September] and yet only 21 per cent of funds have been disbursed to date with 47 per cent of time expired,” Mutonga said.

“Core activities, including construction work at 220 primary schools, have not yet started and yet this is the main budgeted activity.”

While Uganda has significantly raised school enrollment, with more than 8.2 million children at the primary level, according to the UN Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (Unesco), at least 68 per cent of the children who enroll in primary school are likely to drop out sooner or later. The reasons include lack of infrastructure.

Speaking at the same event, President Museveni was angry on hearing this, calling it “laziness.”

“How can we get a grant and fail to utilize it?” he said. “Now like this $100m [from the World Bank], what explanation can you give?”

Museveni rejected claims by government officials that the delays were caused by the need for feasibility studies. He said building schools did not require feasibility studies.

“It is love for enjawulo [kickback] that is killing delivery,” Museveni charged.

The suspicion in government is that ministry of education officials deliberately delayed to implement the project as they bought time in a bid to profiteer from it. Janet Museveni, who became minister for education only four months ago, defended her ministry. She said: “The World Bank demanded environmental impact assessment for where the schools were going to be built. The procurement issues also took forever and work was not done.”

Janet added that they held meetings with the World Bank and “instead of building 200 schools we’ll now do 130. Hopefully we’ll do a good job.”

“The factors that caused delays could have been dealt with before we got the grant,” she said.



FALLING APART

While government officials grapple with their failure to spend grant money, there’s concern within government that the education sector is failing. In his budget speech in June, Kasaija said the sector faced enormous challenges in delivering quality education.

For instance, at primary level, proficiency in numeracy has declined from 45.2 per cent to 40.8 per cent between 2012 and 2013. Proficiency in literacy has as also declined from to 39.4 per cent and 38.3 per cent in the same period.

At the just-concluded August 2016 education sector review, ministry of education officials admitted that these two indicators have continued to drop.

Meanwhile, the survival rate from primary one to primary five declined from 60.6 per cent to 59.9 per cent between 2014 and 2015, and that of primary 5 to primary 7 from 32.9 per cent to 30 per cent in the same period.

At secondary level, the proficiency level of Senior 2 students in mathematics has declined from 46.9 per cent in 2013 to 41.5 per cent in 2014.



