Related Stories

Three months after his release from jail in June, former FDC presidential candidate has been traversing Europe and America touting his defiance campaign.

In a Friday interview with BBC Focus on Africa programme, Besigye explained the breadth of his campaign and whether he will run again in 2021. EDWARD SSEKIKA transcribed the interview. Below are excerpts.



Your story is well known, you have been repeatedly arrested, brutalized, teargased, pepper-sprayed, many people in your situation would have given up. What keeps you going?

Well, it is the objective for which this whole story started. This whole story started with me being brutalized for not doing anything, but for simply expressing my choice in an electoral process. And even before that, I was brutalized for just walking the streets, during the Idi Amin regime.

So, although I had set out to be a medical doctor, I realized that I had no country. I was living in a country where anyone could choose to end my life, to torture me or do whatever they wanted to do to me. In other words, I didn’t have a country, in which I had rights, in which I could decide who leads my country or how I’m led. That’s when I decided to join my colleagues who had taken up arms to fight and cause that change that would give us our citizenship back, our rights back.



And a number of them actually lost their lives.

Yes and the reason I continue is not only because that objective has not been met, but indeed many of my colleagues have laid down their lives in that struggle. So, I’m suffering, yes, I may be the more visible one but many people pass through the same situation I go through, only that they are not as visible as I am.



But it makes this sound like a death wish on your part.

No, it cannot be a death wish, dead people never struggle. I do everything certainly to keep around and to fight another day. But the point I’m making is that I made a choice, a choice that it is not worth living in a country like a slave, but I’m better off, you know, dying doing something about it than giving up and just living at the whims of some few people who monopolize power in our country. And so, most of my adult life has been committed to this; I’m now 60.



And you have contested elections five times already…..

No, four times.



Are you looking to contest again?

Well, as I have pointed out, the struggle is not about me and being a leader, not at all. We use elections, simply as an opportunity to advance our broad cause. A cause for regaining our power to decide, to have the rule of law in our country, to have our rights and freedoms respected and, indeed, to have a country where our resources are applied for the benefit of all equitably.

So, as long as these objectives are not met, it means if I give up, not only will I live the remaining part of my years in a bad situation, but it means I have condemned the young people, our children to suffer the kind of situation that I suffered all these years.



Besigye, you also have a responsibility to your own family. Your children have you as their father. Do they try to talk you out of all this? They see their father brutalized, putting the country above them.

Yes, it is not an easy situation. Actually, I was very conscious of that even before I started the latest phase, where I started challenging the regime of Mr Museveni. In the earlier phase, when I went to the bush and joined those who were fighting, I didn’t have a family, happily. And not that it didn’t affect other people adversely that were related to me, it did, but as I have said, it is a choice.

But in this latest phase, I knew the consequences of opposing a dictatorship while in the country; I knew that it would adversely affect my immediate family and my wider family indeed.



Have they tried to talk you out of it?

Happily not, because first, my wife and I met in the struggle. She herself is as convinced of what we are doing as I’m and our children have been brought up listening to the reasons why indeed we are doing what we are doing and they are quite supportive and I’m happy and grateful that that is the case.



What do they say to you, when they see all these images on television being beaten up, teargased?

It is of course traumatic and especially to my young son who is rather in a tender age. It is traumatic. I have absolutely no doubt, I get feedback about that sometimes, negative effects and so on. But they have learnt to cope with this situation. Certainly they send me messages.

So, it is not actually sacrifice for me [alone], but also sacrifice for them, because let me tell you, if this situation is not changed, the kind of life I have lived in Uganda is not the kind of life I would like them [children] to live.

I have told you that I have been tortured for doing nothing at all. Indeed many people have lost their lives, not because they have done anything, but because someone just looks at them and doesn’t like them and they are dead. That is not the kind of country I would like them to live in and certainly I don’t think it is the kind of country, they would like to live in.

Yes, these sacrifices that I choose to make have a negative impact on them but at the same time, it is for their good. Happily, they understand that, but of course, it would be better if they don’t go through what they have gone through.



You have called for a campaign of defiance, what does it mean?

The campaign of defiance is based on the background that we have a country, Uganda, which since [independence], the people of Uganda have been dominated, controlled by a few people and there has been gross marginalization.

Since independence in 1962, no leader of our country has ever handed over power peacefully to another. We are led and controlled by guns and as a result of that, we have resources of our country serving just a few people who control state power. Today, for example, we have a government, led by Mr Museveni, his wife is a minister, his brother-in-law is a foreign affairs minister, his brother is in charge of the economy...



The question is what is the defiance call for?

The defiance call is to change power from the few to the citizens by overcoming the control and fear that come with the guns and this takes three things. One, is to free our minds of the slave mentality, that comes with domination over a long period, because our people have been dominated for all this period, they don’t know what it takes to be a free citizen.

Secondly, to have organizational tools, that can help us work together to say no and to deny cooperation with the dictator and in that way to bring the dictatorship down. That is the defiance campaign that we are involved in.



