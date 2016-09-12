Related Stories

Beti Kamya: Why I want Museveni beyond 2021 Written by Baker Batte Lule

Details Created: 12 September 2016 Print

Print Email

Minister for Kampala Beti Kamya

Her pronouncement late last month that she would ensure President Museveni wins Kampala by 80 percent in 2021 drew a strong political backlash.

On Friday, Beti Olive Kamya, the minister for Kampala and founding president of the opposition Uganda Federal Alliance, told Baker Batte Lule why she supports the lifting of a constitutional cap on the presidential age that would allow President Museveni to extend his rule in 2021 beyond the mandatory 75 years.

In the interview conducted at Kubbiri, near Mulago hospital, during the launch of a car-washers’ Sacco by President Museveni, Kamya also talked about her goal to smoothen things over with her harsh critic Kampala Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago, among other things.



You have been in office for about two months; what can you report so far?

I can’t complain because I didn’t expect a smooth ride from day one. I inherited a bumpy road. But the challenges are surmountable and we are moving.



The lord mayor says you are trying to usurp his powers.

You know what; I’m not going to talk about the lord mayor because it is becoming petty. The lord mayor says this, I say that. Really I think I don’t want to talk about the lord mayor.



But can you afford not to talk about him? Your work and his have a meeting point.

I can avoid it and I’m avoiding to talk about the lord mayor. There are many things to talk about in Kampala. If the lord mayor thinks I want to be the face of Kampala, then I cannot respond to that.



People thought a person like you who has been in the opposition for long would work well with your former colleagues, but we seem to see the same old conflicts.

We are working on it. Conflict resolution is a process, it is not an event that can happen overnight but what I’m seeing is positive. We have had workshops where both the technical and the political leaders sat in one room twice, including me and the lord mayor, and had a civilized debate.

Recently we had another workshop where all the councilors and the technical team discussed trade order and the falling revenues in Kampala. We also have a monthly engagement with MPs, the lord mayor, division mayors, ministers and councilors; it has never happened before.



Why are you maintaining your office at the Office of the President yet your ministry was moved from that office?

The ministry of Kampala is not the minister’s office. It is a full ministry that has two ministers. It must have a permanent secretary, undersecretaries, directors and a lot of support staff. So, the ministry is not KCCA; it is only part of Kampala and the metropolitan [area].



Previously you have talked of amending the KCCA Act, how far have you gone?

That process is on. We shall table an amendment in parliament to accommodate other functions that were not properly covered in the original law. For instance, the law should cover Kampala and [neighboring districts of Wakiso, Mukono, etc] but the metropolitan area and how we relate with other players in that area is not provided for, and that is a big gap that needs to be sorted to allow us move smoothly.

The metropolitan area goes into Mpigi, Mukono and Wakiso. So, when the minister or the physical planning authority, which covers KCCA and the metropolitan, are going to work in those areas, how do they relate with the local governments in those areas? There is also the function of the metropolitan transport authority, the metropolitan police.

So, the law left a lot of gaps and we want to move smoothly without stepping on other people’s toes. We need to amend the act so that each player knows their jurisdiction. For that matter, we are having an inter-ministerial engagement.

The ministry of Kampala, the ministry of local government, which takes us to Mpigi, Mukono and Wakiso, ministry of internal affairs, which links us to the metropolitan police, the ministry of lands that brings in the functions of the physical planning authority. So, it is broader; it is not about the lord mayor, the executive director or the minister.



You talk about the metropolitan area but all of you are concentrating on Kampala.

This is what we are doing of course, we have to streamline the operations in KCCA but more importantly we are planning how to move out to the metropolitan area.



Is having three very powerful offices in a small area like Kampala causing friction?

As a journalist, are you aware that Kampala contributes over 70% to the national economy; so, you call it a small area? Denmark has got a population of five million people; do you call that a small area? It is the economy that matters; Kampala may be a small area geographically but it contributes about 65% of the GDP. In fact, each sector almost needs a ministry.



You said previously that you can only work in Museveni’s government as vice president.

What I have learnt is that in politics there are no jokes. I remember when I said that I was on Urban TV, and I actually said it as a joke. I didn’t realize it had far-reaching implications. But to tell you the truth, I was joking.



You have spent the last 15 years telling Ugandans Museveni is bad and should be replaced. Was that also a joke?

With the knowledge of hindsight that phrase is an old one. Knowing what I know now, seeing what I have seen, and the experience I have now, I think Uganda is safer with Mr Museveni.

It is safer in terms of security, stability, predictability with Museveni than in any other hands. But in any case I’m not saying he is the best man Uganda has, but given the options as they are now, he is a better option.





You mean to say Uganda is safer now after 30 years of one man than it was in 2001 when you started opposing him?

I have already told you that with the knowledge of hindsight. I didn’t say that statement without reason because I have had opportunity to work and engage with other people.

I have observed and seen how they do their things and I’m convinced that Uganda is safer for now with Museveni. Of course I’m mindful of his advancing years but still he is the safer [option]. You know what UPC did when Dr [Milton] Obote died; they said it is safer under Mrs Obote as they sorted themselves out.



Isn’t that an indictment, that after 30 years the country is safer only under him?

It is of course, but it doesn’t matter because the decision I’m making today is for the safety of Uganda now and in the next 10 years. I take each day at a time, other options will come up but the options we have today and in the last couple of years as I see them; I think we are safer with Museveni.



Is it Uganda or Beti Kamya that is safer under Museveni in the next 10 years?

It is actually both because even me I have a programme for this country. I want to propose a constitutional amendment to reduce the powers at the centre so that they are devolved and my dream is safer with Museveni now. I have talked to all leaders in the opposition. I took the trouble over the last five years and engaged them individually and none of them wanted to take my line.

Actually all of them preferred this system of over centralized authority. So, they want Museveni to go so they sit there. I know what too much power can do to a person. Even Beti Kamya, it [power] will go to her head and it turns you into something else. I think instead of having someone fresh to inherit this power, I would rather have someone who has had this power and is thinking of moving on.



You have previously said Museveni is a man that cannot be trusted. How then do you work with someone you don’t trust?

It is a question of comparison, those who I tried to trust, what did they do to me? It is a question of comparison and if you like, of the two devils, he is a better devil.



Are you now a full NRM member?

We are in cooperation, informal as it might be. In 1986 when Dr [Paul] Ssemogerere went to work with President Museveni as a minister, it did not mean he had left DP and when he teamed up with UPC in 1996 it didn’t mean he had joined UPC. You take decisions that support your overall goal at a given time.



Will there be an amendment to lift the cap on the presidential age?

I don’t know but if there is I will support it.



For the last 15 years you said Museveni needed to be replaced, doesn’t it bother you that now you are leading those calling for his continuity?

A woman can get married to a man and she says this is the best man I have chosen to be my husband. But after sometime you say, oh my God this man is horrible. So, the knowledge of hindsight is a very important statement because it evaluates your decisions at given points in time.



The president is here (at Kubbiri near Mulago) to launch a car washers’ Sacco. I’m told he is going to give these people money like he has done elsewhere. Can this random dishing out of money propel Uganda to the middle-income status in this Kisanja Hakuna Mchezo?

There is no one event but a conglomeration of them. The government cannot run on one activity but a number of them. For instance, yesterday (Thursday, September 8) students were given loans, others are getting youth livelihood funds, which are another activity, and others are getting Skilling Uganda. There are a number of activities, this is one of them.



So, throwing money here and there is another activity that will transform Uganda?

I don’t know whether giving money is throwing money. That money will stay in Uganda; it is not going to be thrown in the sea. If it pays school fees or buys a soda, it will still remain in this economy whatever way you want to look at it.

Actually if out of 100 people who get this money 30 people are able to use it gainfully, it will be a pass. The problem with you is to think that everything must be a 100% score.



You promised to deliver Kampala to President Museveni yet you failed to deliver Lubaga North, a smaller area, to yourself. How will you do it?

Of course the issues will be turned around. The reason I did not deliver Lubaga is because they branded me an NRM person and NRM had issues, which we are going to address.



But a few months later you joined NRM; doesn’t this vindicate those who branded you NRM?

I wasn’t then and I’m not embarrassed to say I wasn’t when I was. And my job as any party leader is to woo people to join my party. So, if NRM has been wooing me, yes, but I had never joined it. I just decided three months ago to join NRM. I could have joined it long time ago if I wanted.

Even DP, FDC are all wooing me and they are supposed to. I’m also wooing people to join UFA. But Ugandans portray dialogue and engagement like it is a dirty word; it isn’t.



But that is the kind of politics you have been preaching just recently.

Not me, that is why they say I’m double-edged because for me I engage with everybody and that kind of politics of not engaging is not my kind of politics.



What is it you are going to do to turn around Kampala, to deliver it to NRM this time round?

People were hurt by the heavy-handedness that was necessary perhaps to clean up the city. That was the backlash. Of course you don’t repeat the mistakes of the past. What the president is doing now is to go down to those people who were hurt.



So once again politics has taken over; does this explain the drawback of KCCA these days?

We want people to see because they were shouting when we were taking people off the streets. You acknowledge mistakes and learn from them, we are not angels. What is not accepted is to repeat those mistakes. I’m begging the people of Uganda, including journalists, to tone down on politicking. Let’s do politics in the year of politics and the other years let’s work.



Would you tell that to Mr Museveni, he has been politicking lately?

Once you have won an election, you are the one with the budget and the treasury. It’s your manifesto in force. So, you’re the one to engage people in terms of service delivery because you are the one they give their taxes. So, for the president to come and engage the people on how their taxes are being used is not really politicking.



A president of 35 million people to spend an afternoon attending a function of about 200 people to launch a Sacco, which a minister can readily do, isn’t that politicking?

He is reaching out to the people because when he starts to feel too big to reach small people, that is when he loses contact. These were the people who were crying out to him. You can’t eat your cake and have it. The president says these people punished me; therefore, I have to go and listen to them.



You are saying the reason the president is coming is to reach out to people who didn’t vote for him. If this is not politicking, what is it?

He has come to listen; people said they did not vote for him for some reasons. He is in charge of this country and he is the only one who can address these issues. There is a difference; politicking is when you have nothing to do but to talk.



This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.