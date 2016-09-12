Related Stories

Journalist Elunya talks about paying his school fees since P3 Written by Simon Kasyate

Joseph Elunya

JOSEPH ELUNYA is a journalist and entrepreneur. He shared his life story with Simon Kasyate, the host of Capital FM’s Desert Island Discs programme.



Good evening and welcome to the show, Joe; tell us about yourself.

I am Joseph Elunya; majority of people call me Joe. Way back when I used to be on radio, I was known as DJ Joe.

Even today sometimes when I walk on the streets of Soroti, even my madam, because that is part of the history she doesn’t know, that I was once on radio; sometimes they call me DJ and she is surprised. She says what is it? So, I am a journalist…



You didn’t tell your wife about this past?

In the first place I wasn’t a DJ, I was a radio presenter but people mistake a radio presenter to be a DJ. She doesn’t know so much about that because…and I have also deliberately, you know, it is part of the long journey.



Is it part of the journey that you don’t want to be proud of?

I am proud of it because it made me what I am now. It was my foundation though it has been about ten years or so. A lot has since happened that even these days when I walk once in a while I go to Soroti and people call me DJ, I also get surprised. Formerly I used to be proud to be called a DJ, but time reaches when it is a rude reminder (that you were once a DJ).



Who is Joe, where was he born and to whom?

I was born way back in January of 1979, in a village called Odera in Soroti, where former minister Peter Otai comes from. It is some five kilometres out of Soroti town.

In our family of ten children, I am the fifth born. My early life, I would say, it has been a life of struggle. To be raised in a family of ten children by peasant farmers, you know what that means…



I don’t…

When growing up, I didn’t have the luxury of having what other children had. I didn’t have that kind of life where you would have access to bread, access to this or that but overall I also enjoyed life.

If I needed, say, a doll, you would make one for yourself. It is more fun and more creative; I think that is what made me who I am. I realized what kind of environment I lived in, the situation my parents were in and I think I told myself at an earlier age that I had to fight this.



But at that age, did you know what poverty meant?

Probably I knew because my primary school was in town. We would walk about five kilometres to school on foot, study without anything in my stomach but I would see fellow children, who are my classmates with nice things…



Not with anything, or not with bread?

There was no bread. If I wanted, maybe I would end up roasting something and take it to school. But children for whom they would pack for, they had bread, butter and all that you would look and admire but you had nothing to do.

So, that kind of life I think contributed to what I am today. Even at an early age, from primary three, I started paying my own school fees.



How were you able to pull that off?

It was basically an individual struggle. Of those ten children, three of them passed on at an infant stage; but then out of the rest, I am the only kid in the family who stepped inside a secondary school. The rest would end in P6, P7.

So, it was me who first stepped inside a secondary school. So, it was partly why: one, I had the determination, second, I was a bright kid. I wanted to achieve something. Even when I remember sometime when I was at Soroti SS, seated under some tree where we used to have the assembly, I, young kid of about 15 years, told myself today I am seated under this tree, two or three years I won’t be here but how will I make it to the next level? It continuously haunted me.





Did your parents support the idea of sending children to school?

Yes, they wanted to see us at school, especially my mother. She could try but there is an extent where she could fail. But she really wanted to see us at school. She would take that initiative of making sure she enrolls us in school.

But you know circumstances after would make her fail to provide basics, you know! A family of so many children and then the parents are not working. Subsistence farmers. So, she could try and then stop somewhere. Upon that, she pushed us to P1 up to P2 or P3. From P3, they would begin asking for school fees.

You are chased and you go back home. I told myself, No! Actually if I was not serious, being chased and going back home would have been the end of me. I said why don’t I engage in some income-generating activity? I set up a roadside makeshift stall where you sell things. You put cigarettes there, you put books, pens for other children.



Where did you get the capital from?

I had planted maize and after it matured in three months, I would boil it and take it to sell in town. I raised some little money and I was able to buy five dozens of books. That was the starting point. That is how I managed to raise my school fees and start that business.



How were you able to man the stall during school time?

I would go to school in the morning and then when I come back in the afternoon, because those days, unlike now, you would study up to afternoon if you are in lower primary. So, the afternoon bit of it I would spend it selling my commodities.



What happened when you went to upper primary?

I would try. Of course there would be challenges. Sometimes you would even absent yourself from school because you are basically selling merchandise to raise school fees.



Did you at this point have it in mind about what you wanted to be in life?

I knew I would become a priest. However, there was a roadblock somewhere in that those days, up to today I still joke with my friends who are priests; to be a priest in those days, your parents had to be wedded. I think it is the rule up to now. My parents were not wedded.

Despite being an altar boy, I couldn’t become a priest. When I failed, I then wanted to become a Mill Hill priest, because Mill Hill rules are a bit relaxed. They don’t look into issues like is your father wedded? So, I wanted to join Mill Hill missionaries in around 2000 but then when I joined radio, that dream also ended.





Which schools did you go to, Joe?

I went to Fr Hilda’s primary school; it is a missionary-founded school. Later on I went to Soroti SS for my O-level. From there, I went to Hillside High School for my A-level. In A-level I studied History, Economics and Literature. This school was a private school. So, they could teach me economics but literature there was almost no teacher. I taught myself.



Was the situation better at government schools you went to?

Yes. The situation would have been better perhaps in a government school but again government was charging higher than private school; so, I opted for a private school because in a private school, I would then be able to pay [in installments] and they would even afford to listen to my excuses.



That is strange: government schools are expected to charge less…

My motivation to going to Hillside…one, it was a school run by a pastor. It was kind of donor-funded…he wouldn’t charge so high. By the way one of the priests offered to teach me literature since there was no teacher.

So, whenever I would go to church, he would teach me. I bought books myself, read them and I passed. I passed literature better than many people who were in good schools. But then after S6 I started working on radio.



How did this come about?

At first I started teaching, from S1 to S4 during my vacation. I taught for about three months but again I listened one day to a radio station, Voice of Teso. The person who was reading news, I didn’t like the way she was reading news.

So, what I decided to do, I woke up in the morning, went up to the radio station, and I was a young boy maybe 19 years [old]. I told the news editor I don’t like the way your newscaster reads news. So, he asked me ‘you think you are better?’ I said yes. They took me for voice test and they appreciated.

I started reading news. That is how I joined radio. From Voice of Teso, first I wanted to join UMI (Uganda Management Institute), it had a journalism school. They admitted me. The very month they admitted me, the journalism school was closed. So, that is how I ended at Umcat School of Journalism for a diploma in journalism.



So, this shift to journalism ended your priesthood ambitions?

Earlier on, even when I was in my A-level, I was the editor of the school magazine. I had interests in writing; it was a passion. Even if I was to become a priest, I guess I would have studied journalism because those options are there.

After Umcat, I came back to the very radio station and became a news editor for quite long and then later on I went back to Uganda Martyrs University in Nkozi where I did a bachelor’s in ethics and development studies.



At this stage, had you not met someone of the opposite sex?

You know I wanted to become a priest. Actually, I approached them about two months ago and told them that despite having children, isn’t there a way I could get back to priesthood?

They laughed and said no. You can only become a brother in the church. Otherwise, I wedded from Christ the King church in 2014.





How did you meet your wife?

First, she is also a journalist. We met in one of our journalism trips way back in 2006. We were all deployed covering elections…So, we met and built a relationship over time and finally formalized it… I think a fellow journalist understands you better.

When you are out in the field, you are coming back home late, she understands. If she were not a journalist, I doubt she would understand me. Because work takes me out for even a month...she understands me.



How many children are you blessed with?

I have four children two of them are girl twins. I am a ssalongo.



Can you share with us some of the stories you did that ultimately made you the kind of journalist you are now…

Actually I took on serious journalism now from about 2005, when I joined the Institute for War and Peace Reporting as their bureau chief in Eastern Uganda. I worked with them up to 2008 when I joined URN, still as a bureau chief for eastern Uganda. While in the east, I did quite a humble contribution.

I worked in Mbale and it was a place with dirty politicians, land grabbing – wrote stories and stories. Sometimes when I would write stories, they would call me and tell me young man…[one man who was part of a group sharing people’s houses] offered me a house and I said no. He told me you will leave Mbale as poor as the way you came from Teso.

I went ahead and wrote the story… I would love a situation, now when I am seated with my children and they ask me, daddy you have been a journalist for a long time, what did you do? And wouldn’t want a situation to tell them ahhh, I made a lot of money. I want a situation where I would tell them I made the world better than how I found it…I worked that side for about ten years until I was moved to northern Uganda in 2012-13.



You seem satisfied that you have contributed to the fight against corruption, but this vice seems to be too big to fight…

It is big, it is big; the whole society is rotten and maybe apart from this patriotism, I guess like the way at Uganda martyrs, I spent three years studying ethics and the moral bit of ethics and I am yet to find any of my classmates engaging in corruption…





What are doing with yourself these days Joe?

When I left Uganda Radio Network, I started corresponding for Radio Netherlands, Worldwide Africa desk and I still do it to this day. Apart from that, together with a friend from Tanzania called Emmanuel Tayari and another guy in Canada, we started an online column called the Continent Observer.

We started that way back in 2013. Then I also started journalism fact-checking website called Reality Check Uganda and it is basically, I was inspired to start this having looked at the level of confusion in Uganda’s politics where someone mentions something today and then tomorrow he denies to have ever said so.

So, I wanted a kind of news portal that tracks what politicians say on social media, in newspapers, on TV. I actually got the idea to do all this in one of the gig sessions I had with students of George Washington University.



How does this website operate?

We basically do fact-checking on statements. We are a team. We watch leading politicians, controversial characters, almost all Ugandan politicians…they say things and we compare with previous statements.



For example?

They are so many, including President Museveni. I also do consultancy work.



How do you cope with all your work?

I sometimes work up to 2am. Napoleon [Bonaparte] said a normal man sleeps for two hours, a woman four hours and a fool eight hours. I make sure I sleep for about four hours. Apart from that, I also train young journalists. I teach at Global Institute of Information Technology as well as at Crane Media.



Do you get time to relax?

I find time once in a while to relax with friends. When I really want to relax, I leave and go to the village. There the atmosphere is good; the environment is fresh.



How often do you do this?

In a year, I go about five times. But as years go by, I hope to start frequenting the place.



You have political ambitions?

I can’t deny that.



Which portfolio should we expect you?

In five years, I will take a shot at parliamentary politics in Soroti. But before then, what I intend to do is having trained as a development worker, I want to leave Kampala and go back home and transform the place.



Is it a need to transform your place and a platform to achieve your parliamentary target?

It is a need to transform society. Actually I forgot to say that this year I started a newspaper called Teso Today, it is a bi-monthly newspaper focusing on Teso. We want to tell the stories of Teso to the world.



Is it in English or local dialect?

It is an English newspaper.



If you were marooned on a desert island and were given an opportunity to go with one person or one thing, who or what would you take?

The Bible. I owe everything to God.



