Related Stories

CIID officer suspended over Shs 130m gold deal

12 September 2016

Arrested: Wanyama Wilberforce

Wilberforce Wanyama has been suspended from his position as regional CIID officer for Kampala Metropolitan Police (KMP) North.

This follows the mishandling of money that was an exhibit in a gold deal that went sour. Fortunate Habyara, the commander of the police’s Professional Standards Unit (PSU), confirmed his suspension on Wednesday.

“It is true Wanyama has been suspended because he was linked to the gold deal,” said Habyara, adding that investigations into the matter have started.

Wanyama was first arrested on September 3 after more than Shs 40 million mysteriously disappeared from his office. The money was part of $40,000 (Shs 130 million) which the police recovered from a house in Kawempe belonging to people suspected of stealing 12kg of gold from a city businessman, Adam Ganango.

The money was taken to Wanyama’s office at Kawempe police station and recorded as an exhibit. However, when the suspects and the money were transferred to the Central police station (CPS), it was discovered that $12,000 (approximately Shs 40 million) of the $40,000 was fake.

The matter was then reported to Godwin Tumuramye, the KMP CIID commander, who summoned Wanyama and questioned him. Wanyama reportedly denied having tampered with the exhibit money but police sources told The Observer that he (Wanyama) could have exchanged the genuine dollars totaling $12,000 with fake ones.

Speaking to The Observer last Friday, Wanyama maintained his innocence.

“I told them [police] that I am not an expert in dollars,” he said, adding that the money was tied up well and put in a store.

The Observer has learnt that Wanyama is now going to be taken to court over abuse of office. Public service standing orders state that when a civil servant appears in court for criminal charges, he/she must step aside from office until court resolves the matter.

Before the latest incident, Wanyama was still under investigation over a controversial deal in which an illegal fuel dealer allegedly bribed him and another police officer, Ivan Musimenta, with Shs 60m. The latter is currently on the run.

In a related development, police chief Gen Kale Kayihura has suspended Godwin Tumuramye, the KMP commander in charge of CIID, for “sleeping on the job” as Wanyama allegedly did his thing.

Tumuramye has been replaced with his junior Benon Ayebare, who was the regional CIID for Kampala East. Said to be in his early 30s, Wanyama joined the force in 2007 as a cadet. He was posted to Nakasongola as OC CIID, where he worked for close to four years.

He was later transferred to Old Kampala police station in the same capacity and served there for two years. Last year, he was promoted to the rank of Superintendent of Police and appointed KMP North CIID officer.



