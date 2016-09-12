Related Stories

Mukulu causes fracas in court to get transfer Written by TREVOR S. BALEKE

Jamil Mukulu earlier

To earn his move from Nalufenya police station to Luzira prison on Tuesday, a teary Jamil Mukulu presented his case in Jinja chief magistrate’s court in dramatic style.

The leader of the rebel Allied Democratic Front (ADF) ranted and shouted as he claimed harassment and torture at the highly-fortified police station. In the end, his antics were enough to compel John Francis Kaggwa, the chief magistrate, to send Mukulu to Luzira prison.

The same magistrate remanded Mukulu at Nalufenya police station eight months ago, having been persuaded by the directorate of public prosecutions (DPP) to take the unusual decision.

But on September 6, Mukulu’s prayer to be incarcerated in a gazetted prison was granted after he made very serious allegations against Nalufenya police station, which he described as a “slaughterhouse.”

In tears, Mukulu told court that police officers at Nalufenya forced him to eat pork and drink alcohol, both of which are taboo for a practicing Muslim. The police have since vehemently dismissed this claim. The more the magistrate tried to get Mukulu to calm down, the louder the rebel leader shouted, causing pandemonium in the usually-quiet courtroom.

Even after the magistrate left the courtroom and retreated to his chambers, dreadlocked Mukulu continued to loudly tell his story to anyone who cared to listen. He accused the police of torture and detention in an illegal facility. After 30 minutes, the magistrate ordered from the relative comfort of his chambers that Mukulu be transferred to Luzira prison.

Mukulu was then handed over to Prisons officers who whisked him off to Luzira under tight security. Suspects charged with capital offences are normally remanded to prison until they are committed to the High court, after which they stay in prison during the course of their trial if not released on bail.

The Observer has established that on September 7, a day after Mukulu’s transfer to Luzira, the security apparatus at Nalufenya police station was reduced substantially.



ANOTHER FENCE

When Mukulu was transferred here in August last year, some police officers had to vacate their quarters so as to accommodate the anti-terrorism squad guarding the high-profile detainee.

Mambas (battle vehicles) were stationed at each of the four corners of the perimeter fence. Meanwhile, another fence made of iron sheets was erected around the original wire mesh fence. These tight security measures have been eased since Mukulu left Nalufenya.

Mukulu is accused, along with Muhammad Matovu and Abdallah Mutuka, of murdering five people, including two police officers, in the Busoga sub-region. It is also alleged that in 1998, Mukulu masterminded the raid on Kichwamba Technical Institute in Kabarole district that resulted in the killing of at least 80 students after their dormitories were burnt down.

Mukulu, who was arrested in Tanzania last year, is also believed to have been behind the sporadic bomb attacks in Kampala nightspots in the 1990s, which killed scores of people.

Mukulu founded the ADF in 1995 and launched the first major attack on Uganda in 1996, from its bases in the Democratic Republic of Congo. However, the rebel group, which initially recruited heavily from the Muslim populations of eastern Uganda, has since been significantly weakened.



