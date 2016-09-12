Related Stories

Consultant punches holes in middle income dream Written by SADAB KITATTA KAAYA & ALON MWESIGWA

Uganda lacks the focus and clear direction to achieve a middle-income status by 2020, a government consultant has said.

Datuk Chris Tan told ministers, ambassadors, permanent secretaries and local government leaders at the just-ended retreat to stop the rhetoric and get down to work. The weeklong retreat, held at Speke Resort Munyonyo, was intended to review the government’s annual performance in the 2015/16 financial year.

“The challenge is that 2020 is four years away. You can’t stretch time. You need to focus on the key areas of the economy,” said Tan.

Tan is part of the team of consultants that the government contracted from the Performance Management and Delivery Unit (Pemandu) in the Malaysian prime minister’s office.

This is the second time he is addressing a government retreat, the first being two months ago during a cabinet retreat at Kyankwanzi. At Munyonyo, he presented a paper titled Performance management for better results.

“Under the [second National Development Plan] NDP II, it is assumed that the economy will grow at a rate of 4.9 percent per annum and that the per capita income will rise to $1,033 [Shs 3.4m] for [Uganda] to reach the middle-income status, but the GDP growth rate has [averaged four per cent in the last five years],” Tan said.

Meanwhile, the population has expanded at 3.2 per cent annually.

The current growth rate, Tan said, is too low to have an impact.

“To qualify for middle-income like I have noted, you need to raise your per capita income to $1,033 but currently every Ugandan is assumed to earn $767 (Shs 2.6m) annually; that is way far below the mark,” Tan said.

In July, National Planning Authority officials said it was unlikely that Uganda will attain a middle-income status in five years’ time. In June, a World Bank report said Uganda was not getting value for money from investments on most public projects over the past decade. The report added that this would delay the country’s ambition to transit to a middle-income economy.

The World Bank said Uganda’s projects were characterized by “endemic delays in implementation, cost overruns and corruption, meaning that sometimes projects come at twice the original cost.”

According to consultant Tan, lack of leadership has stalled some of the projects. Matia Kasaija, the minister for finance, planning and economic development, said “unsynchronized planning across government institutions had created a problem of disjointed implementation of [projects]”.

He added that only five out of 16 sectors have fully aligned their plans, in terms of strategic focus and time frame, with the NDPII.

“[Some] sectors have no development plans aligned to NDPII…,” Kasaija lamented.

A country is said to have reached a lower middle-income status if, on average, each of its citizens is able to earn at least $1,000 (about Shs 3.5m) annually. This means each Ugandan will be estimated to earn at least Shs 300,000 monthly.



