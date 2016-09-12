Related Stories

When Bidandi warned about reappointment of EC bosses Written by Observer Media Ltd

As we continue with our series on letters exchanged between President Museveni and his former minister JABERI BIDANDI-SSALI, we bring you an August 2009 letter where Bidandi condemned the president for ignoring proposals for electoral reforms prior to the 2011 general elections.

Bidandi faulted the president for reappointing the embattled Electoral Commission without consulting stakeholders and warned that this move was a recipe for disaster.

Seven years later, a new bill by Nakifuma MP Kafeero Ssekitooleko seeks to remove term limits and give a free reign to all the commissioners.



August 21, 2009,

His Excellency,

General Yoweri Kaguta Museveni,



RE: ELECTORAL REFORMS



Mr President, the need to organize the holding of free, fair and credible elections is not for the benefit of opposition politicians as you seem to imply. The holding of free, fair and credible elections is the foundation for democratic governance.

Free, fair and credible elections are necessary for achieving and sustaining peace, for promoting law and order and for creating conditions for stability and development of the country.

We need to remind you that in any state, the authority of the government can only derive from the will of the people as expressed in genuine, free and fair elections held at regular intervals. It is, therefore, the obligation and responsibility of the state to take the necessary policy, legislative and institutional steps to ensure the establishment of a neutral, impartial or balanced mechanism for the management of elections.

The decision you have made to reappoint the current Electoral Commission team to manage the 2011 general elections is very unfortunate and dangerous to the stability of this country.

You ignored and disregarded the opinions of the Supreme court, the civil society organizations, the opposition politicians, and the international community, all of them key stakeholders.

The European Union, for example, facilitated a number of workshops to enable various key Ugandan stakeholders to discuss and harmonize their views on proposed elements of electoral reforms but such goodwill has now been rendered a waste of time and resources.

In our previous letter to you, we brought to your attention and strongly urged you to cause electoral reforms to be effected early in the calendar of the 2011 general elections, and in your reply, you rubbished the need for any electoral reforms even though the change in our political system from the individual merit to the multiparty dispensation demands it.

Mr President, I put it to you that you are dragging this country along a very bumpy and potholed road. We all need to arrive at destination 2011 and beyond safely.

Today, there are many examples on our continent where botched-up elections have resulted in instability and deadly civil conflicts.

Here at home, you yourself headed for the bush on the allegations that the 1980 general elections were rigged. Your decision then, as events unfolded, led to dire consequences for this country. Thousands lost their lives and property. Luweero and the northern part of our country became desolate because of that decision. How do you explain your decision to go to the bush?

How do you account for the dire consequences which included loss of lives and property? Looking beyond our borders, Kenya and Zimbabwe were thrown into avoidable catastrophe because of rigged elections. Why can’t we learn from our history? Why can’t we learn from our sister states?

I would imagine that you see no problem at all given the way you have acted in arrogantly reappointing the Electoral Commission. But Mr President, what harm would it have caused to you if you held consultations with relevant stakeholders on names of individuals to be nominated to the Electoral Commission? Which of your powers as the appointing authority would have been eroded?

I imagine that you are basking in the confidence that you have perfected your power machine through consolidating the army, militarizing the police and creating paramilitary squads like kibookos and black mambas. Intimidation of the population by state functionaries like the RDCs and Disos is at its highest level.

Almost every institution of governance is stringed to your whims. But be sure, Mr President, none of these, not even the combination of all of them, will sustain any regime in power for long, leave alone creating conditions of peace and development. All they can achieve is incubating a catastrophe for the country to eventually hatch into torture and wanton killings of innocent citizens.

Mr President, we believe that it is not yet too late to make amends to your decision. We are earnestly appealing to you to reconsider and develop a stance of addressing the concerns of Ugandans which in this case is the effecting of the necessary institutional and legislative reforms at this moment in time to create conditions that will ensure free, fair and credible elections come 2011.

Mr President, the people of Uganda reserve the right to hold you and the executive responsible for any dire consequences following your controversial option to disregard every voice of reason and caution from the various sections of Ugandans and development partners, like you and many Ugandans did to past leaders.

Uganda belongs to all of us, and not to the perennially-celebrated bush liberators and their offspring. Please, save this country from further disintegration and chaos by heeding voices of reason and caution. Incidentally, Mr President, with the overwhelming grassroots support you claim you command in the country, why are you averse to a free and fair electoral process?

Mr President, in your reply to our letter, you categorically stated that you wanted little advice about the issue of traditional leaders. Your Excellency, with due respect, what do you foresee when you look at the standoff developing between the central government and Buganda? What about what is happening in Bunyoro as a result of your infamous letter?

Finally, Mr President, I am amazed by the information emanating from some of your state functionaries that you regard me as your enemy number one.

Let me assure you, Your Excellency, like I did in writing before I left government, that one day you will appreciate the fact that I was one of your best colleagues in national leadership who dared to advise you in the interest of our country and not a cohort who told you what you wanted to hear because of my personal interests while the country drifted towards a precipice under your leadership.

I also believe that I shall always remain a genuine dependable colleague of yours should fate dictate your vacation of office of president during my lifetime (Isha Allah!) because I shall always value your contribution to this country, your unfortunate shortcomings notwithstanding.

For God and My Country.



Bidandi-Ssali

Chairman

People’s Progressive Party



CC:

The Prime Minister of Uganda

Speaker of Parliament of Uganda

Leader of the opposition in Parliament

Head of the European Commission in Uganda

Heads of political parties in Uganda

The American Embassy

The Head of the diplomatic corps

The Secretary General, African Union

The Secretary General, East African Community





