Related Stories

A consigmnent of drugs recently delivered to Iganga by NMS

Unicef has commended the National Medical Stores (NMS) for its effective distribution of vaccines at national level.

NMS is a government corporation mandated to procure, store and distribute essential medicines and medical supplies to all public health facilities in the country.

The Unicef commendation came during the annual Effective Vaccine Management (EVM) workshop for Eastern and Southern Africa last week at Lake Victoria hotel, Entebbe.

Moses Kamabare, NMS’ general manager, received a certificate and an award from Dr Eva Kabwongera, Unicef’s immunization advisor, for the good work.

Unicef said NMS did commendable work in ensuring an increase in Uganda’s immunization coverage from 52% to 97%, according to a UN assessment.

“This has motivated us to aim at 100% immunization rate,” Kamabare told journalists in Entebbe after receiving the award.

He said the Unicef award is consistent with NMS’ high performance that has previously been recognized by global vaccines industry players like Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunization, GAVI, which has been supporting and partnering with NMS to grow its facilities.

Kamabare also noted that with the enforcement of the Immunization Act (2015), which criminalizes parents, cultures and religious groups and beliefs that are against immunization, the country shall achieve 100% immunization soon.

The award came as a relief to NMS, which has previously been harshly criticized for incompetence and for doing little to stamp out the corruption that at times characterizes the distribution process of drugs.