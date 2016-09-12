Related Stories

Affirmative action needs to be deepened, says Adeke Written by Edris Kiggundu

ANNA ADEKE EBAJU is the national female youth MP. She told Edris Kiggundu why there is still need for further affirmative action for women.



You were guild president at Makerere University some years ago. Why did you decide to contest for parliament?

After being guild president, you want to further your political career and the obvious level would be parliament.



Given the bloated number of MPs, how effective can one be as a legislator in Uganda?

It is true that numbers govern the decisions made in parliament but it is important to be distinguished from the crowd.

The reasoning you give should be different from the majority of the MPs. Despite the end result, the reason you give while defending your position is the one which should be worth being listened to by the public.



So many promising young legislators like you have come to parliament only to fizzle out later. What do you hope to do not to go down this lane?

It is very easy to get lost in parliament because sometimes you choose to get out of touch with the reality out there. Young people are looked at closely because they are starting out their leadership career.

This gives the public a better opportunity to judge us. Unfortunately, sometimes this judgment is harsh because we have different interests, ambitions and aspirations.



What are the major challenges facing the female youths?

The appreciation of the roles of the youth legislator by young people is very minimal. They think legislators should do for them other personal things.

Secondly, my constituency is huge and I might not have the opportunity to interact with all the young people. Then there are young people who do not know about the existence of youth MPs and what we do. They have no clue about their youth leaders.



Given your opposition background, some people have claimed that you cut a deal with NRM to be elected as youth MP.

It was by grace of God. There was no deal cut. I used to think it was impossible for people like me [with opposition background] to get to parliament but I was elected on merit.

There was a lot of money that was distributed but the young people chose to elect me. They know what they want. To beat the money and state machinery was not easy.



Do you get time to practice law?

I am still practicing law. I have not abandoned my legal career. I am attached to Mukiibi and Kyeyune advocates and I am about to get enrolled as an advocate. My application has been gazetted.



What are some of the important issues concerning female youths that you think this parliament should handle?

Parliament should see to it that there is affirmative action in favour of women especially at the lower level. Women should occupy at least 30% of positions on village committees.

One can say that there are so many women in parliament but when you look at the governance structures at other levels, women are not there. Parliament should also focus on reproductive health especially for female youths.



What has impressed you about this parliament so far?

Nothing. I am hard to impress.



What has annoyed you?

When you speak to members privately about a certain issue, they agree with you but when the same issue gets to the floor of parliament, they abandon all reason and they are just there to vote.



Which MP(s) inspire you?

There is the shadow attorney general Wilfred Niwagaba. His articulations on the floor of parliament are commendable. He keeps his cool. The leader of opposition Winnie Kizza is also impressive.

