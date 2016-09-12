Related Stories

Wolokoso: MPs debate Babirye scarcity Written by Observer Media Ltd

With more than 420 members of the 10th parliament, it is quite difficult for parliament staff and journalists to single out every new legislator.

However, there are a few new faces that have taken the precincts of parliament by storm and are so conspicuous their absence is quickly felt.

For example, Arua MP Ibrahim Abiriga is renowned for his eccentric dress code while Kasambya MP Gaffa Mbwatekamwa is popularly known as Mbwa [the dog]. Then there are the motormouths like John Baptist Nambeshe (Manjiya) and Paulsen Semakula Luttamaguzi (Nakaseke South).

On the contrary, Buikwe Woman MP Judith Babirye is one of the quietest as if on a mission to disguise herself from the gospel music that made her famous.

Recently, she made a rare appearance after several weeks away and as she tried to fit in with colleagues, one by one started wondering where she had been.

Some were overheard asking questions like: which committees does she sit on? Which constituency does she represent? Is she planning a wedding?

Wolokoso is equally inquisitive to know where she has been hiding. Perhaps she was in studio working on a new album. So, may you, Hon Babirye, please answer to the questions raised by some of your colleagues?





When CSOs tasked women MPs on data



Female MPs are some of the most vocal when it comes to speaking about the Marriage and Divorce Bill currently in parliament but women rights activists don’t seem to trust them on championing the women’s cause.

Recently, the MPs under their umbrella, Uwopa, held a meeting of executives of leading civil society organisations to harness a way forward.

What had been a casual meeting was turned on its head by Ritah Aciro, the executive director of Uganda Women Network (Uwonet):

“As civil society, we possess a lot of data on women’s issues but none of you has ever contacted us or expressed interest to share our findings. We support the Marriage and Divorce Bill but you MPs need to do much more if we are to succeed in pushing for that law,” Aciro added.

At this point, Uwopa chairperson Monicah Amoding seemed uneasy but she had to swallow the blame with a promise to remind fellow female MPs to seek research assistance from the organisations.

After the meeting, some MPs were overheard discussing how Aciro is a no-nonsense fella.

“Can you imagine she exposed our naivety before the journalists yet those guys [journalists] [will] write this story?” one MP stated and the colleague responded: “But Honorable, do you know that lack of adequate information is the reason why most of our colleagues shun these sittings and journalists.”



