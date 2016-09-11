Related Stories

State House seeks Shs 7bn for renovations Written by URN

The Office of the President is seeking for a budget of Shs 7bn to renovate State House, Entebbe. The request is contained in a document outlining unfunded priorities in the FY 2016/2017 under the Office of the President.



State minister for Ethics and Integrity, Rev. Father Simon Lokodo says the money is sought to make renovations on the facility, which was last refurbished in 2007 when Uganda hosted the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) meeting.



In 2007, government spent Shs 94.6bn to refurbish State House, Entebbe ahead of the CHOGM meeting. The facility played host to the Queen of England, Queen Elizabeth II and hundreds of foreign and local dignitaries.

State House Entebbe

Father Lokodo says that the furniture in offices and conference halls is now worn out and needs to be replaced. This includes tables, chairs, carpets and tiles, among others.



“There's [need for] resurfacing of the tiles. Some have given way, then some doors seem to have lost its grip plus all the entire wash. It [needs] a facelift. Since it was built in 2007, no renovation activities have been conducted. Some areas are really bad, they need real rehabilitation not just a facelift. Substitution of things like tiles, furniture, name them all”, Lokodo said.

Apart from being a residence for the first family, State House Entebbe also accommodates offices for several employees, including State House comptroller, an office for the First Lady, a communications office, security office and offices of various presidential advisers, among others.



Lokodo says while the request for the funds has been made over the last three years, it has not been fulfilled by government. The minister says they will continue to push for the funding, though it is unlikely that the money will be provided this financial year.

President Museveni hosting Togolese president Faure Gnassingbé (L) at State House Entebbe recently

“That is money in request, [ministry of] finance has not yet supplied. It is a third year now we are asking for it because this rehabilitation would have been done 10 years immediately after the CHOGM. But now, since no money has been given every time we apply, it has always been [an] unfunded priority. They are telling us probably we may have to push for a supplementary [budget] and yet now you hear the president saying no supplementary whatsoever because supplementary means chopping from somewhere. So who will it be a victim of that chopping of one’s budget. It leaves everything on suspense until maybe we wait until next year”, Lokodo added.



Finance minister, Matia Kasaija and State House comptroller Lucy Nakyobe were unavailable for comment on the matter.