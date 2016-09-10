Related Stories

Lives lost, houses collapse as earthquake hits Uganda Written by Sadab Kitatta Kaaya

At least four people are reported to have died in Rakai district following Saturday afternoon’s earthquake that was felt in most areas within the Lake Victoria basin.

According to former Kakuuto MP Mathias Kasamba, the dead were residents of Kamuli village in Kibanda sub-county located less than 20kms from the northern Tanzania town of Nsunga, which has been named as the epicenter of the quake.

The US geological survey said the quake measured magnitude 5.7. While reports did indicate no fatalities in Tanzania, on the Ugandan side, there were fears of more casualties.

“We are still assessing the impact but I have confirmed that at least four lives have been lost at Kamuli. There is also an old woman who was hit by falling debris from a house at Kabonera in Kakuuto sub-county,” Kasamba told The Observer on Saturday.

He said that about six people from Minziiro border township in Kyebe sub-county had been rushed to a local health facility with serious injuries.

“At least 10 houses have so far been recorded to caved in at Mayanja village. But the reports I am getting indicate more number of houses in the villages of Kakuuto, Katovu, Muzzi and Kyakawumuza were hit by rolling stones from Simba hill,” Kasamba added.

“The most affected area is Kyebe sub-county, where about 78 houses collapsed at Minziiro and more 40 including a police post at Kannabulemu,” Kasamba said.

Many other houses developed cracks in the sub-county.

