Related Stories

The High court in Kampala yesterday granted bail to murder suspect, Mohammed Ssebuwufu, the proprietor of Pine car bond who is accused of torturing to death businesswoman Betty Donah Katushabe.



Ssebuwufu was released by Justice Wilson Masalu Musene on a cash bail of Shs 10m while his three sureties; Tamale Mirundi, Sheikh Nuhu Muzaata and Hajji Abdul Karim were each granted a non-cash bond of Shs 100m.



Ssebuwufu was also ordered to deposit his passport with court and report to the registrar of criminal division once every month until October 7 when the actual hearing of the case starts.

Mohammmed Ssebuwufu (C) in court

Ssebuwufu and six others are charged for the alleged murder of businesswoman, Katushabe who was tortured to death at Pine car bond in Kampala last year for failing to pay a balance of Shs 9m for a car she had earlier bought.



This was Sebuwufu's second attempt at a bail application. He had been denied bail earlier this year on account that it would be unfair to release him on bail while his co-accused were still on remand.

But yesterday, Sebuwufu's lawyers asked court to grant him bail in the same way it did to Aaron Baguma, the former commander of Kampala central police station (CPS) who was released on Thursday.



"The applicant undertakes to abide by all conditions that will be provided by this court. He has been on remand for 11 months. It is my prayer that since court considered granting bail to Mr Baguma who was just arrested and committed recently, it does consider this applicant's request too," lawyer Peter Nsibambi pleaded.

MP Robert Centenary (L) leads away one of Donah Katushabe's relatives (C) who was overcome with emotion at the High court

Justice Musene held that he would be practicing double standards if he denied releasing Ssebuwufu on bail yet his co-accused Baguma who is facing similar charges was released on bail after spending just ten days on remand. Ssebuwufu had spent 11 months on remand.



"It is just equitable to grant bail to Ssebuwufu bail, who has satisfied court that he will not abscond since he has a permanent place of abode in Najeera and substantial sureties to compel him return to court," ruled the judge. He added that Ssebuwufu enjoys the same presumption of innocence as Baguma.



Justice Musene in his ruling also confessed to having faced a difficult time as there were questions roaming in the minds of the public since he had granted bail to Baguma and not Ssebuwufu. He went on to say that in answering the lingering questions, the court should not fold its arms because it has a mandate to resolve disputes.



Justice Musene also said the remaining accused persons can also apply for bail if they so wished. Those still on remand include Kayiza Godfrey alias Godi, Phillip Mirambe, Stephen Lwanga, Paul Tasingika, Yoweri Kitayimbwa, Damaseni Sentongo and Shaban Odutu alias Golola. The suspects face charges of murder, kidnap with intent to murder and aggravated robbery.



Ssebuwufu shed tears of joy after the judge finally heard his prayers and released him on bail.

Mohammed Ssebuwufu crying tears of joy after being released from prison after 11 months. Photos: Nicholas Bamulanzeki