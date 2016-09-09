Related Stories

I will not resign, says Cranes coach Micho Written by URN

Details Created: 09 September 2016 Print

Print Email

Cranes coach Micho

Uganda Cranes coach Milutin 'Micho' Sredojevic is adamant that he is not going to resign.

‘Micho’, who led Uganda to the African Cup of Nations (Afcon) championship in Gabon next year after a 38-year absence, claims he has not been paid salary for the last five months. The Serbian-born coach early this week blamed FUFA for failing to pay his outstanding wages. He threatened legal action against FUFA for breach of contract.



"Although I had decided to take legal action, I will now wait and see what the federation will do," said Sredojevic today.



He explained that although some people want him to resign because the FUFA has breached a contract they have with him, he will not throw in the towel just yet.



"I still have lots of things to achieve with the Ugandan team," he added.

FUFA president ,Moses Magogo while appearing on NTV yesterday, acknowledged that indeed the federation owes Micho several millions but insisted that the Serbian should be appreciative enough that he's been duly paid for 36 out of the 40 months that he has been coach of the national team.



Magogo accused ‘Micho’ of “failing to handle success” by demanding for his arrears just a few days after guiding Uganda to Afcon 2017. This rattled Micho, who took to twitter to call his boss, Magogo a ‘spin doctor’ who was ‘spinning the truth that even small kids could not accept and understand’.

Micho said he has since “learned that if you wish to be gentleman despite [being] unpaid to qualify [a] team and after if you want to be paid means you don't know how to handle success”.

Magogo said, without enough money, the federation had to priotise Cranes’ crucial encounter with Comoros over Micho’s wages. He said if the federation had chosen to pay ‘Micho’ his Shs 500m arrears, FUFA would not have been able to facilitate the Cranes’ two-legged game against Comoros.

He called for more financial support from government, saying that the federation can no longer afford to pay the coaches’ wages.

'Micho' says that he will carry on his job just like before. He also explained that the team will pitch camp in Togo ahead of their first game of the Group stage of the 2018 FIFA World Cup.



"We have planned to play an international friendly game with Togo on October 4th before will take on the Black Stars of Ghana on October 7th," he explained.



"I have already started working and planning for the Ghana game and we shall have a camp in one of the West African countries and play one international friendly before the Ghana game," revealed Sredojevic.



