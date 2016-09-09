Related Stories

Museveni fails to reconcile Gen Kahinda, MP Kahonda Written by Edris Kiggundu

On Sunday, President Museveni tried and failed to heal the rift between retired Maj Gen Kahinda Otafiire and Capt Donozio Kahonda, which has polarized the local politics of Mitooma district.

Kahonda handily defeated Otafiire, the minister for Justice and Constitutional Affairs, in Ruhinda, ending his 20 years at the helm of the constituency. Since then, the two political protagonists have kept a safe distance while their supporters have clashed several times.

Museveni had expected to use Otafiire’s thanksgiving ceremony on September 4 at Kashenshero, Mitooma, to bring the two politicians together. However, Kahonda snubbed the function despite being invited, in addition to several attempts to persuade him to attend. Otafiire told The Observer yesterday that he did not know why Kahonda, who he said was in the constituency on Sunday, did not turn up.

The fiery politician added that in any case, he does not need Kahonda.

He said: “Those people [Kahonda and group] need me and I don’t need them. They need me. What do I want from them? I am an old man. I have made my contribution, I have helped that area. If they don’t want to take off from where I left, that is their business. The longest I can be here [alive] is 10 to 15 years. Even when I die they will follow me to the grave,” he said.

President Museveni with Kahinda Otafiire

Describing himself as a parent in the politics of Mitooma, Otafiire said if Kahonda does not need his mentorship, he “will be taught by the world in a hard way.”

He said he will not lose sleep over Kahonda’s refusal to reconcile.

“When you find a dog barking and you are passing nearby and you get angry and you also start barking at it, some people may not know who is a dog. A wise man will just keep moving and leave the dog alone.”

Sources knowledgeable about Mitooma politics told The Observer that Kahonda is angry at the charges of forgery he has been battling in court since just before election nominations last year, blaming it on one of Otafiire’s supporters.

According to our sources, during a meeting with Museveni after the election, Kahonda accused Otafiire of using his ministry to fuel the court case. Yesterday, Otafiire denied playing underhand politics in Kahonda’s forgery case.

“Am I the one who forced him to commit forgery? How can you say this man [Otafiire] has a hand in my killing somebody? You committed the murder. There is blood on your hands. Let him go to court and sort out his problem,” Otafiire said.

The absence of Kahonda from Sunday’s function, we have been told, left Museveni disappointed. Prior to the thanksgiving, the group of politicians in the young district allied to Kahonda had met and decided they will not attend.

The group includes Jovah Kamateeka, the Mitooma Woman MP; Benon Karyeija, the LC-V chairman; Peter Magara, the head of veterans, and a host of councillors.

However, Kamateeka and Karyeija attended the Sunday function for political reasons.

Kamateeka, sources in Kahonda’s camp said, did not want to anger President Museveni because she remains hopeful that she will get something in return for withdrawing from the race to become deputy speaker in May.

As she spoke at the event, sources said, she was booed by Otafiire supporters, who formed the bulk of the crowd at the function held in the minister’s backyard. Museveni came to her rescue and told the people: “…If you invite someone you do not like for lunch, you don’t poke his/her eye.”

Efforts to talk to Kahonda and Kamateeka were futile. At the function, Museveni played a delicate balancing game as he sought to appease both sets of supporters. He praised Otafiire for sticking with the NRM through thick and thin. He said although some people had advised him not to re-appoint Otafiire to cabinet, he could not abandon the NRA historical.

As for Kahonda, Museveni thanked the people for “voting for someone from NRM.”

There are, however, conflicting reports as to whether the president said he will talk to the director of public prosecutions (DPP) to drop the charges against Kahonda, as reported in sections of the press. Otafiire said the president was misquoted.

“What the president said is that we could forgive him, meaning that if he is condemned [by court], he can apply for the prerogative of mercy where the president can pardon him,” Otafiire clarified.

A journalist who covered the function concurred with Otafiire’s version.



BWENGYE’S PRESENCE

The presence of DP stalwart and former presidential candidate, Francis Bwengye, at the function surprised many. Bwengye, who hails from Mitooma and contested against Museveni in the 2001 elections, spoke on behalf of the elders from the district.

He lauded Museveni for reappointing Otafiire to cabinet, urging him to appoint more people from the district to various political offices. According to sources, Bwengye also said he had lost interest in politics and retreated to private business. He said he only wanted to play an advisory role in politics. But The Observer understands that Bwengye could be angling for something bigger.



