Related Stories

At least 1,191 students have successfully acquired student loans for the academic year 2016/17, according to the Higher Education Students’ Financing Board (HESFB).

The students will pursue undergraduate degrees and diplomas and 70 per cent of the beneficiaries are male. Speaking yesterday during the release of a list of successful applicants at the Uganda Media Centre, Prof Callisto Locheng, the HESFB chairperson, said the board received 3,575 applications but only 1,191 were successful compared to 1,276 last year.

However, the number is expected to rise to 1,334 after the board awards loans to diploma students at Other Tertiary Institutions (OTIs). Government introduced HESFB in 2014 to provide loans and scholarships to needy but brilliant students seeking higher education in science and technology programmes.

Locheng explained that of the 112 districts, Kaabong, Amudat and Nakapiripirit have not had a single student applying for the loans since HEFSB’s inception.

“As a board, we plan to engage the district leadership and other stakeholders in those districts to find a lasting solution,” Loceng said.

In the new list, Ntungamo district got the highest number of successful applicants with 48, followed by Wakiso (42) and Mbarara and Mukono (37) each. Each of Kalangala, Moroto and Kiryandongo has one successful applicant.

Meanwhile, the number of chartered universities benefiting has jumped from 12 in 2014 to 18 this academic year. There are 42 universities in the country. Kampala International University (KIU) has continued to top the list with 290 students this year having taken in 372 and 407 students in 2015 and 2014 respectively.

Kyambogo follows with 188, Makerere (167) and Busitema with 95. Recently-established universities such as Kabale got 63 students, Lira 13, but Soroti University got no loan students. According to Locheng, the distribution of students in cheaper programmes and courses has enabled the board to sponsor more students.



OVERVIEW

Student loans cover their tuition fees, functional fees, research fees and funds to cover aids and appliances for persons with disabilities. For repayment, HESFB gives undergraduates a grace period of one year commencing after the study period to enable the loanee reorganise, settle or transit to working life.

All successful applicants will be informed through SMS to go and sign their loan agreements that will be dispatched to their respective universities.

Since inception in 2014, HESFB has awarded loans to 3,665 students.



BENEFICIARIES PER UNIVERSITY

UNIVERSITY STUDENTS KIU 290 Kyambogo 188 Makerere 167 Busitema 95 Ndejje 80 MUST 70 Kabale 63 UMU 43 Bishop Stuart 40 Gulu 40 KU 29 Muni 18