Related Stories

Written by Derrick Kiyonga

High court judge Wilson Masalu Musene yesterday allowed Aaron Baguma to walk out of Kigo prison, nine days after the former divisional police commander of CPS, Kampala, surrendered himself and was arraigned at Buganda Road court on murder charges.

“The applicant is a senior police officer charged with maintaining law and order; he should be able to come to court when trial starts,” Justice Masalu Musene ruled yesterday to applause from Baguma’s supporters who had filled the courtroom.

Baguma, who is attending a police refresher course at Bwebajja, along Entebbe road, is charged together with seven other people for allegedly killing businesswoman Donah Katushabe at a car bond in Kampala last year. The state tried but failed to block Baguma’s bail application.

RELIEVED: Aaron Baguma embraced by family members and friends after he was granted bail

Prosecutor Jonathan Muwaganya passionately told the judge that Baguma was an elusive character who is likely to escape justice once he is out of jail. Muwaganya cited a sequence of events from last year when Baguma defied the DPP’s summons to appear in court. According to Muwaganya, Baguma only surrendered to court after the “world became too small for him.”

“…The offences for which the applicant [Baguma] was charged were committed on October 21, 2015, and as early as November 19, 2015 formal instructions were given by the DPP instructing the charging of the applicant. That notwithstanding, the applicant continued holding public office as DPC,” Muwaganya said.

But Justice Musene said prosecution hadn’t adduced evidence to prove that Baguma had been served with criminal summons in person. The judge further said that Baguma, who appeared subdued in the dock, had no criminal record.

“The applicant has no previous criminal record that shows that he is not a law-abiding police officer,” the judge said.

Muwaganya’s contention that Baguma might interfere with state witnesses was also rejected.

“…That argument was watered down by the prosecution’s submissions that the investigations in the matter are done and they are ready for trial. It means the applicant cannot interfere with the investigations,” Justice Musene ruled.

The prosecution had also pointed out that Baguma applied for bail seven days before he surrendered to court on August 30, something Muwaganya described as “irregular and pre-emptive”.

Muwaganya said: “The application was prematurely brought before court. One cannot apply for bail before charges have been read to them.”

He added: “The application was made in anticipation and its contents are not factual, but speculative.”

But Justice Musene said that as far as the High court is concerned, Baguma lodged his bail application on September 1, 2016 when he was already incarcerated at Kigo prison. Furthermore, the judge rejected the prosecution’s assertion that Baguma had not cited any special circumstances warranting his release on bail.

Abraham Mpumwire, Baguma’s lawyer, had claimed that his client has acute ulcers, although he did not provide a medical report to support his assertion. Prosecution on its part said Baguma can be treated in prison.

In the end, Justice Musene’s decision was that bail is granted at court’s discretion, not special circumstances as Muwaganya had argued. Julius Galisonga, a lawyer, said on Wednesday that the judge’s decision must be respected.

“As a lawyer, I know that giving bail is at [the] judges’ discretion,” Galisonga said, adding,

“You might have question marks but on that, there is nothing you can do because the judge goes with who impresses him.”

In his ruling, Justice Musene said he was satisfied with the three sureties Baguma presented to court, led by national traffic police boss, Dr Steven Kasiima. Accordingly, the judge allowed Baguma’s bail application on condition that he pays Shs 5m in cash. He must also report to court every week until his trial starts on October 7, 2016.

Today, one of Baguma’s co-accused, Mohammed Ssebuwufu, will appear before the same court to apply for bail for the second time. It remains to be seen if Baguma’s successful application might help his co-accused in any way.



