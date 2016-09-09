Related Stories

Kony lawyer, minister sued over Shs 1.2 trillion Written by Siraje Lubwama

Dominic Ongwen lawyer Krispus Ayena-Odongo

Krispus Ayena-Odongo, the defence lawyer of Dominic Ongwen, an ICC-indicted former Lord’s Resistance Army commander, and a cabinet minister, have been sued for trying to take Shs 1.2 trillion meant for 63,000 war survivors.

The lawsuit was filed in the High court at Lira on August 23 by John Francis Ongia, a Lord’s Resistance Army war victim. The attorney general, William Byaruhanga; the minister for Lands, Housing and Urban Development, Betty Amongi; and 19 others, are part of the suit.

Odongo, a former Oyam North MP, is currently representing Ongwen in his pending trial at The Hague-based International Criminal Court (ICC). According to an application filed by John Francis Ongia and eight others on behalf of the 63,000 war victims, the applicants are asking court to block Odongo and the other respondents from fraudulently grabbing their money.

Justice Simon Byamukama Mugenyi on July 14, 2014 ordered the government to compensate the war victims. The attorney general did not appeal against the ruling and opted to compensate the claimants. A verification exercise followed.

However, the applicants allege that Odongo and others formed an association named Lango War Reparations Agency Limited (LAWARA) with the aim of claiming the compensation.

“The applicants seek an interim injunction restricting the respondents [and] their agents acting on their behalf from uttering, making publications in any material in the media or otherwise in connection with court matters and High court decree or interfering with the execution of the suits of this application,” the suit partly reads.

The respondents are also jointly accused of continuously and deliberately undermining, interfering and meddling in the execution of orders of the High court “through public media and other illegal actions.”

In this case, Sam Obua, Betty Akello and Lydia Akidi named as 3rd, 4th and 18th respondents are separately accused of colluding with Odongo (2nd respondent) to swindle the applicants’ money.

Peter Ogang, one of the complainants, told us on August 25 that majority of the rightful beneficiaries are bitter that Odongo, who represents LRA’s legal interests, is the one claiming their benefits.

Isaac Odongo, another applicant, said they would seek President Museveni’s intervention. Odongo couldn’t be reached for a comment but his associate Alfred Owiny, who is also the coordinator of LAWARA, dismissed the allegations as false on August 27.

“I am myself a member of LAWARA and a beneficiary of the war victim’s compensation. Odongo is in The Hague where he went to represent Ongwen. But the allegations against him are not only false but fabricated. After dropping our old lawyers, we picked Odongo to represent us through LAWARA where I am also a member; come to Lira and get the details,” Owiny said by telephone.

When contacted, minister Amongi challenged this writer to read the charge against her. She later hung up, accusing this writer of misrepresenting facts. The High court in July 2014 ordered government to compensate 63,000 people who lost livestock in the LRA insurgency in Lango sub-region.

Each beneficiary is supposed to get Shs 5m. The initial plan was to pay the beneficiaries under their umbrella organization Lango War Claimants Association (LAWCAS).

Court valued each sheep and goat at Shs 150,000, a pig at Shs 250,000 and a cow at Shs 900,000.

Odongo served as LRA’s legal adviser during the botched peace talks with the government of Uganda, mediated by South Sudan between 2006 and 2007. He now represents Ongwen at The Hague. The rebel commander rejected Hélène Cisse, a Senegalese lawyer, appointed to represent him.



