Related Stories

Muslim clerics' lawyers want Prince Nakibinge to testify

Monday’s revelation in court that the titular head of the Muslim community in Uganda, Prince Kassim Nakibinge, was one of the targets in the recent rampant murder of Muslim clerics has dragged the Buganda royal into the controversial case.

After prosecution made the revelation in an amended charge sheet, in which the state dropped charges against 17 Muslim clerics, the defence team put Prince Nakibinge on alert, saying it would summon him to make a statement.

“According to the indictment, Nakibinge, as a victim, ought to have complained by making a statement. Now that prosecution has no statement of him, we intend to summon him through court so that he testifies in this case,” Twaha Mayanja, the lead counsel of the 14 remaining suspects, notified prosecution.

The case is still at a pre-trial stage before Justice Duncan Gaswaga, who is arranging the preliminary matter before handing it over to the International Crimes division (ICD) of the High court.

The 14 remaining suspects face terrorism, murder and attempted murder charges. On September 5, lead prosecutor Lino Anguzu produced a letter from the director of public prosecutions (DPP) dropping charges against 17 suspects. He then presented a new amended indictment pinning the remaining 14 suspects on terrorism and threatening to murder Sheikhs Mahmoud Kibaate, Haruna Jemba and Omulangira (Prince) Nakibinge.

According to prosecution, the accused, who include Nakasero-based Tabliq sect leader Sheikh Mohammad Yunus Kamoga, allegedly carried out these acts between December 2013 and June 2015 in Kampala and Wakiso districts. Most of the accused have been on remand for about two years.

The defence team was compelled to consider summoning Nakibinge after the state’s Anguzu said that though the prince was one of the victims, prosecution did not record a complaining statement from him.

Anguzu told court that they were now ready to prosecute the case because they have disclosed all the necessary documentary evidence, which includes 16 statements of the witnesses they intend to call.

According to the summary evidence, prosecution will state that on December 28, 2014, some of the accused persons shot and killed Sheikh Mustafah Bahiga at Bwebajja mosque where he had gone for Ishae prayers with his three sons. Bahiga was a leader of a mosque on William street.



