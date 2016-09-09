Related Stories

Save us from Congolese gunmen, fishermen lament Written by Benon Herbert Oluka

Ugandan fishermen operating on Lake Albert have complained that the government is doing little to reduce the regular spate of attacks on them by a combination of Congolese gunmen and rogue security officials.

Speaking to The Observer on August 31, Stephen Rwamukaga, the LC-I chairman of Buhuka village, which is right on the Lake Albert shore, said that a day earlier, Congolese gunmen had struck again. They took five boats and engines belonging to Ugandan fishermen.

Rwamukaga said the Congolese, many of who have easy access to guns owing to the fluid security situation on their side, regularly terrorise Ugandan fishermen who feel neglected by their government.

“Time and again we have been reporting this to the government [but] we don’t get proper response at all which can assist us,” he said.

Ntoroko landing site in Kibaale district

Since the start of 2016, Congolese gunmen have killed a Ugandan fisherman and four police officers in Ntoroko district who had gone to intervene in an alleged boat and engine theft incident.



TWO ADVERSARIES

A local fisherman, Godfrey Kaahwa Mugati, told The Observer last week that they often encounter two sets of adversaries on the lake; thieves who steal mostly engines and boats, and Congolese security officials.

“The government people just take the boat and the engine plus the people, their aim being money, so that when your commodity is taken across, you pay money and they leave you,” he said.

Rwamukaaga backed Mugati’s claims, adding that the some of the Congolese authorities extort money from Ugandan fishermen under the guise of policing their waters.

“When you go to follow up on your people, they make you pay a lot of money for no reason. They claim that ‘these boys were fishing in our waters’, but there is no proper demarcation to show that this is the Uganda or DRC side,” he said.

According to Mugati, the apathy of the Ugandan authorities towards their fishermen has sometimes forced them to resort to unorthodox methods.

“At times we use our own force to go and confiscate things [belonging to] the Congolese. That is when they come and bring ours, then we also give them theirs. That system has worked, although we are blamed by our authorities here for using that approach. But we do that because they don’t help us,” he explained.

Mugati urged the leadership of Hoima district to take the first initiative to deal with the situation, even before the central government comes in.

“What we request of our district is that they should have a system of meeting the people on the other side. That could help in overcoming this problem,” he said.

AUTHORITIES ACT

When contacted, Hoima district LC-V chairman Kirungi Kadiri said the matter had reached his office. He said he had learnt that Ugandan fishermen were paying at least Shs 1 million to recover each confiscated engine from the Congolese.

“Actually that was happening because they had withdrawn the marine, the fish enforcement officers and the rest from the lake; so, whoever was at the lake was doing whatever they wanted. But at the moment, the situation is under control,” he said by telephone.

According to Kadiri, the situation calmed down after the district security committee met over the matter and prepared a report that they submitted to the Inspector General of Police, Gen Kale Kayihura. Last Tuesday, Kadiri added, the police swung into action.

“They have already deployed marine police at the lake. They have created an immigration office at the site in Kaiso Tonya and it is properly empowered. The situation is a bit calm now,” he said. “The UPDF has also created an army detach in Kaiso and another in Buhuka.”



