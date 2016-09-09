Related Stories

Nabikolo testifies: I couldn’t have killed my Kasiwukira Written by Derrick Kiyonga

Sarah Nabikolo (R) and Sandra Nankungu

In her testimony on Monday, Sarah Nabikolo was categorical in her denial of killing her husband, businessman Eria Ssebunya Bugembe alias Kasiwukira.

‘I couldn't have killed my friend, the father of my children, who had taken care of me for that long,' Nabikolo told Justice Wilson Masalu Musene, the murder trial presiding judge at the High court, Kampala. She also said neither she nor her husband believed in witchcraft as prosecution alleges.

Nabikolo is charged with murder together with her cousin Sandra Nakungu and Jaden Ashraf, a police officer. Kasiwukira was fatally knocked down by a speeding car on October 17, 2014 during an early morning jog in Muyenga Diplomate zone. DERRICK KIYONGA recorded the proceedings. Below are excerpts.



Clerk: Uganda Vs Jaden Ashraf and two others.

Prosecutor Kawuka: If it may please you, my lord, for the state I’m senior principal state attorney Alice Muhangi Kawuka appearing with principal state attorney Samali Wakhooli. The defense has Ladislaus Rwakafuuzi for accused number one [Jaden], Nsubuga Mubiru for accused number two [Nakungu] and MacDosman Kabega for accused number three [Nabikolo].

Kabega: We are ready to proceed.

Judge: You can go ahead. [Nabikolo steps into the witness dock].

Kabega: What is your religion?

Nabikolo: I’m a Protestant. [Swears in using the Holy Bible]

Kabega: Tell us your names.

Nabikolo: I’m Sarah Nabikolo Ssebunya.

Kabega: How old are you?

Nabikolo: 51 years old.

Kabega: Before your arrest, what were you doing?

Nabikolo: I was a house wife.

Kabega: Where were you staying?

Nabikolo: Muyenga.

Kabega: Where exactly in Muyenga?

Nabikolo: Diplomate zone.

Kabega: Now the charge against you is that you, together with Jaden and Sandra killed Eria Bugembe Ssebunya also known as Kasiwukira…

Nabikolo: It’s not true, my lord.

Kabega: Can you tell his lordship when you first came into contact with the deceased [Kasiwukira]?

Nabikolo: We got married in 2006 at Namirembe church [cathedral] but we had been staying together for 20 years.

Kabega: So, you were just solemnizing your marriage?

Nabikolo: That’s true, my lord.

Kabega: Did your relationship bear children?

Nabikolo: We bore four children.

Kabega: You said that you got married in church?

Nabikolo: Yes.

Kabega: Did you continue being faithful to the church?

Nabikolo: We remained honest and continued attending church.

Kabega: Which church were you attending?

Nabikolo: St [Saint] Steven’s church Kisuggu.

Kabega: Did you have any role in the church?

Nabikolo: My husband was on the construction committee and I was an usher.

Kabega: A witness [Police officer] Mark Odongo told court that he was told by one Alex Adwenya that the deceased had bought evil spirits for purposes of getting rich. That these spirits wanted one of your children. That because of that, you plotted to do away with the deceased such that your child isn’t sacrificed.

Nabikolo: My lord, all of that isn’t true.

Kabega: What do you have to say about it?

Nabikolo: My lord, Mark Odongo came at home and he searched the whole house for any fetish. They checked everywhere including the store, toilets, all rooms and they did not find any fetish.

Kabega: Did you know Adwenya? He [Adwenya] told police that Nabikolo had hired him to kill Kasiwukira.

Nabikolo: I first came to know Adwenya here in court when they played that video; even my children don’t know him. Those were lies. Another thing is that we used to serve in church; it cannot be possible that we could deal in witchcraft.

Kabega: Adwenya said in the video that you showed him around the house and even showed him Kasiwukira’s bedroom.

Nabikolo: I don’t know him. All he was saying were just pure lies.

Kabega: What makes you say he was lying?

Nabikolo: He was lying because he didn’t know where the bedroom of my husband was. He didn’t know on which side of the house the swimming pool was. All he was saying were lies.

Kabega: Now there is this gentleman called Jaden Ashraf. Did you know him before the death of your husband?

Nabikolo: My lord, I didn’t know Jade. I only came to know him on the day we were charged in court.

Kabega: Have you ever invited him [Jaden] to your home?

Nabikolo: My lord, I explained that I did not know him. So, there was no way I could have invited him to my house.

Kabega: One Geoffrey Awuyo told court that you promised to give him a plot of land and Shs 20 million if he killed Kasiwukira.

Nabikolo: First of all I was a house wife. I wasn’t working; there was no way I could promise such amounts of money. Secondly, I only came to know Awuyo here in court; so, I couldn’t have given money to people I didn’t know. A housewife couldn’t have had a lot of money to purchase land and even offer Shs 20 million.

Kabega: There was another witness called Byamukama who testified. Did you know him?

Nabikolo: I didn’t know Byamukama. It was the first time I was seeing him.

Kabega: He told court that you and Sandra had agreed to pay him Shs 20 million if he killed Kasiwukira.

Nabikolo: I have never conspired with Sandra to kill the deceased by hiring Byamukama. All those were lies.

Kabega: Byamukama also told court that you told Jaden you had gone to India. That when you are back the issue of Shs 20 million will be sorted.

Nabikolo: My lord, I have never gone to India. Not at any one time did I ask Sandra to look for killers to kill my husband. My lord, there is no way I could have killed my friend, the father my children, who had taken care of me for that long. I have never thought about that.

Kabega: What do you have to say about what Byamukama told court?

Nabikolo: My lord, Byamukama was telling lies. First of all, I didn’t know him. How can I connive with a person I didn’t know to kill my loved one.

Kabega: Do you have any relationship with Sandra?

Nabikolo: Sandra is my relative.

Judge: What kind of relative?

Nabikolo: I call her my sister. Our fathers were brothers.

Judge: So, you are cousins?

Nabikolo: Yes.

Kabega: When was your Muyenga house under renovation?

Nabikolo: My lord, the house was last renovated three years ago before my husband died.

Kabega: Evidence was laid here that you smuggled Awuyo who was posing as a painter into the house.

Nabikolo: My lord, the person who used to paint our house was called Bwanika.

Kabega: Is it true that you developed a misunderstanding with your late husband in 2013?

Nabikolo: It’s true. We had misunderstandings in 2013. When my husband told me that he had got another woman. Like any other woman, I wasn’t happy. I rebuked him, telling him that what he had done wasn’t good. I then called Mr Bugembe [Kasiwukira’s brother].

Kabega: Is this the John Bugembe Ggayi who gave evidence in court?

Nabikolo: Yes, he is the one. At first my husband had refused Mr Bugembe’s intervention. But what really annoyed me is that when I prepared lunch for my husband, he shared it with that woman. What hurt me really was that, that woman would serve my husband the food I had cooked. Yet she also had saucepans and dishes from which she could prepare food. With that, I called Mr Ggayi to tell him what exactly his brother was doing. I called Ggayi because my husband respected him and could listen to him. Ggayi was also a born-again Christian who couldn’t tolerate my husband’s act of getting a girlfriend.

Kabega: What happened after?

Nabikolo: Ggayi reprimanded him. My husband apologized to me. He told me, Sarah I’m not going to do that again. After that, he gave me a house to calm me down.

I never attacked that girl [mistress]. When her children were getting baptized, my children were there as godfathers and godmothers.

Kabega: Evidence was laid here by one Silver Habimaana that he got instructions from your husband to spy on you. He said the deceased was suspicious that you and Sandra were visiting shrines.

Nabikolo: My lord, I’m a born-again Christian. There was no way I could visit shrines.

Kabega: Silver told court that when you knew that he was following you, you confronted him publicly.

Nabikolo: My lord, I didn’t confront Silver. I just talked to him as a person I had known for a long time. I knew Silver more than my husband knew him. So, I went to talk to him because he had committed some crime.

Kabega: What had he done?

Nabikolo: He went to my mother’s place and stole the generator I had just bought.

Kabega: Where was your mother staying?

Nabikolo: After Gayaza in Kiwenda, Wakiso district. I told Silver that after stealing the generator, he should never talk to me or my children again.

Kabega: Any other thing you would love to tell court?

Nabikolo: I’m asking court to believe me. Me as a widow or my children we have nothing to do with this case. My lord, I would be happy if I got out of Luzira prison. I’m a very sick woman. If I hadn’t been taking water while giving this testimony, I would have collapsed already.

Kabega: That’s all, my lord.





CROSS-EXAMINATION

Kawuka: Sarah I have a few questions for you. And I hope you will be both truthful to God and your husband. Before you got married in church, for how long had you stayed with your husband?

Nabikolo: It was like 32 years in total.

Kawuka: How many children did you have?

Nabikolo: Four.

Kawuka: Tell court that by the time you met your late husband he wasn’t a rich man.

Nabikolo: That’s true; he was just a young man trying his best.

Kawuka: So, I will be right to say that while living together you amassed a lot of wealth.

Nabikolo: Not a lot but I would say enough to make anybody happy.

Kawuka: When did your husband take on a mistress?

Nabikolo: I came to know about it in 2009.

Kawuka: How did you come to know about it?

Nabikolo: I told court that my husband personally told me.

Kawuka: Is true that the mistress had a child with your husband?

Nabikolo: It’s true.

Kawuka: How many where they?

Nabikolo: Two children.

Kawuka: What’s the gender of the children?

Nabikolo: They are girls.

Kawuka: When did you first get to know about that affair?

Nabikolo: I came to know about that when that girl [Kasiwukira’s mistress] gave birth to the first child.

Kawuka: And naturally you felt betrayed.

Nabikolo: I felt low. I wasn’t happy.

Kawuka: [insisting] It made you angry.

Nabikolo: Of course I wasn’t happy, but I wasn’t very annoyed.

Kawuka: Earlier you told court that you sanctified your married in church.

Nabikolo: That’s true.

Kawuka: You know very well church marriages are monogamous.

Nabikolo: Yes, I know, my lord.

Kawuka: You told court you and your husband were faithful to your vows?

Nabikolo: That’s what I said.

Kawuka: But you would agree with me that taking on a mistress isn’t one way of being faithful to your marriage or God.

Kabega: I object, my lord, that question should be put to the deceased. She isn’t the one who took on a mistress. The question is unfair to her.

Judge to Kawuka: You can rephrase your question.

Kawuka: Since your husband was unfaithful to your marriage, it is possible that he was unfaithful in other areas.

Nabikolo: My lord a man getting a mistress is an everyday thing. Even my father got another woman yet my mother was the one who got officially married in church. It wasn’t new to me.

Kawuka: I’m suggesting that the deceased [Kasiwukira] could have brought demons into the house... [Some people are overheard giving Nabikolo answers]

Nabikolo: That’s not true.

Kawuka: My lord, there is a lot of noise and these people are assisting the accused.

Judge to court users: I have warned you before stop making noise. Just listen, don’t talk.

Kawuka: You said that your husband’s mistress used to serve him food you had prepared.

Nabikolo: Yes.

Kawuka: How did you come to know about that?

Nabikolo: [stammers] I came to know about it because sometimes I was there at the office.

Kawuka: But you said that you used to prepare the food, then the driver would take it to the deceased.

Nabikolo: What I know is that my husband used to take the food to that girl [mistress].

Kawuka: Did you know the home of your husband’s mistress.

Nabikolo: I knew the home.

Kawuka: Where was the house?

Nabikolo: In Najjanankumbi.

Kawuka: How far was it from your husband’s office?

Nabikolo: Like from that first entrance of the High court to that house at the exit.

Kawuka: How did you know it was the home of your husband’s mistress?

Nabikolo: [stammers] I had to know.

Kawuka: How did you know that the mistress was staying there?

Nabikolo: My husband told me.

Kawuka: I want to suggest that you were monitoring your husband.

Nabikolo: I wasn’t monitoring him.

Kawuka: We shall know. You said that when you came to know that he had a mistress, he gave you a house to make you happy?

Nabikolo: That’s true.

Kawuka: Are you saying that a house is more important that your husband?

Nabikolo: Not that. I didn’t ask for it [house].

Kawuka: But you were happy.

Nabikolo: Yes I was happy.

Kawuka: You told court that you live in a magnificent house. Weren’t you satisfied with that?

Nabikolo: My lord, I haven’t said that I wasn’t happy.

Kawuka: After giving you the house, your husband remained with that woman.

Nabikolo: True he remained with that woman.

Kawuka: Were you annoyed?

Nabikolo: I couldn’t do anything about it because by that time she was already his wife.

Kawuka: Your husband impregnated Sandra your cousin.

Nabikolo: It’s true, my lord.

Kawuka: How did you know about it?

Nabikolo: Sandra told me.

Kawuka: Did you tell her to abort?

Nabikolo: I came to know about it [pregnancy] after she had aborted.

Kawuka: She never informed you about the pregnancy?

Nabikolo: She only informed me about the abortion.

Kawuka: And she told you that it was for your husband?

Nabikolo: Yes.

Kawuka: How long did it take for police to search your house?

Nabikolo: They came after a month.

Kawuka: How big was the house?

Nabikolo: It was a three-storied building. It had two living rooms, six bedrooms, two separate toilets yet each bedroom had a toilet. A kitchen and a dining room.



