Related Stories

Ugandan journalist traces genesis of latest S.Sudan fighting Written by Baker Batte Lule

As the international community struggles to fix the many broken pieces, which are blocking the full implementation of the peace agreement and the return to peace in South Sudan,

Baker Batte Lule, a journalist who has worked in Juba, the capital, recalls the horrendous events of July, 2016, when the latest fighting broke out. Below is his narrative.

I was in Nairobi, Kenya, when a colleague advised that it might be hard for me to travel to Juba by air as scheduled because the airport had just been shut down. This was June 29 and my trip was for July 2. The airport was in lockdown because the generators that primarily power South Sudan had run out of diesel.

Nonetheless, a few days later, fuel was secured and my journey to Juba was back on course. When I arrived in Juba on Saturday, July 2, there were two major stories in town. One was the wedding of President Salva Kiir’s daughter, and the other was the killing of an SPLA-IO National Security Officer, Lieutenant Colonel Gismallah.

The colonel was killed in Kator, a Juba suburb, a stone’s throw away from the church where President Kiir and his First Vice President Riek Machar were attending the wedding ceremony.

At the wedding, Dr Machar, who represented the government, repeated his call for reconciliation and national healing. He said the leaders of South Sudan, him inclusive, had let down the people by allowing another war.

He said he had accepted to once again work with President Kiir to save South Sudanese the horrors of a war imposed on them by their leaders. But as Machar was giving his assurances of burying the hatchet with President Kiir, his military wing, the Sudan People’s Liberation Army –In Opposition (SPLA-IO), was seething with anger and frustration over what its spokesman, Colonel William Gatjath, called a systematic plan to eliminate them by arresting or killing SPLA-IO members, especially those who before the 2013 split, belonged to the National Security Service.

Gatjath accused the SPLA-In Government of killing the colonel and also targeting many of its (SPLA-IO) soldiers. He said many SPLA-IO soldiers deployed in Juba had been killed while 139 were languishing in prisons.

According to a special security arrangement, about 1,400 SPLA-IO soldiers were allowed into Juba to mainly protect Machar. They had a cantonment site in Checkpoint and Gudele, on the outskirts of Juba. He warned that if the government didn’t stop the targeted killings and arrests, the SPLA-IO would be forced to fight back.

“Government only understands war. If they don’t stop violating the peace agreement (Agreement on the Resolution of the Conflict in the Republic of South Sudan brokered by the regional body Igad in August 2015), we will be forced to defend ourselves,” Gatjath told a media organization I was associated with.

When we sounded out the spokesman for the SPLA-In Government, Brigadier Lul Ruai Koang, he declined to comment, saying the leadership of the two parties would meet and resolve the ‘misunderstandings.’

However, when we later spoke to Kiir’s military advisor, General Akot Awet, he denied that SPLA had carried out targeted killings and arrested 139 SPLA-IO soldiers. But in the past, speaking through Brigadier Lul Ruai Koang (who previously spoke for the SPLA-IO before falling out with Dr Riek), the SPLA warned the IO faction of severe consequences if they didn’t stop attacking government forces, especially in the former Unity State. Ruai said the SPLA would be forced to “play some nasty music for the SPLA-IO forces that were in Juba.”



THE SPARK

In the run-up to renewed fighting, government ordered a crackdown on unknown gunmen who had become notorious for killing people in cold blood. The army started a manhunt for illegal firearms. Roadblocks were mounted all over the city, drivers were stopped, cars checked and those with tinted windscreens ordered to remove them.

These roadblocks eventually became the lightning rod for the latest fighting outbreak. It is said that an officer of the SPLA-IO was accosted by the SPLA team that was manning a roadblock in Gudele, a Juba suburb, a few meters away from Machar’s base.

The officer was reportedly ordered to surrender the car he was driving to the police because it had tinted windows. However, it is alleged that pleas to SPLA soldiers that the car belonged to Dr Machar’s security detail fell on deaf ears.

Being outnumbered, the SPLA-IO soldier is said to have contacted his colleagues back at the Gudele base who within minutes arrived at the scene. An exchange of fire ensued that left five SPLA and one SPLA-IO soldiers dead, plus a few others injured. A doctor and another civilian were also killed in the fire exchange, bringing the death toll to eight. Following this incident, the two principals Kiir and Machar met to iron out their differences.

A press conference was called at State House where the two leaders were to address the public not only about the tensions but also to give their independence message since celebrations had earlier been called off for lack of funds.

At around 3:30pm, on Friday, July 8, a colleague called and said people at Customs Market (in the heartland of the city, near the John Garang mausoleum) were hurriedly closing their shops with taxis and boda bodas all exiting the city.

It was obvious something was up, but no one knew exactly what it was. A few minutes to 5pm, heavy gunfire was heard and it went on for about four hours in Juba One (JI or State House) where Kiir, Machar and Wani were addressing journalists.

Word started making rounds that SPLA-IO wanted to topple Kiir while Riek was in State House. Speaking to journalists days later, Mabior Garang, then minister for Water Resources and Irrigation and SPLM-IO spokesman, said a third force opposed to the implementation of the peace agreement was behind the State House attack.

By the time the bullets stopped flying, 270 soldiers and civilians had been killed; this time round SPLA-IO suffered the highest number of causalities. It was reported that all the soldiers that Riek had gone with to State House were killed. On Saturday, July 9, when I visited the ‘battlefield’, the once well-kempt roads leading to State House were all stained with blood; the smell of death was everywhere.

The scene was horrifying. The gate of the presidential palace had been bombed out. Kiir’s house looked very much like that of his former Vice President Riek Machar after it was given the same treatment in the 2013 flare-up.



QUIET SATURDAY

At midnight (Saturday morning), Riek Machar was escorted back to his Gudele base by Kiir’s security detail; after all, his guards had been killed in the State House fighting.

Reporters were also escorted to Logali House, a hotel popular with journalists at around 4am, almost 24 hours after they entered State House to cover the press conference. Saturday, July 9 (the day South Sudan was to celebrate her 5th independence anniversary), passed off peacefully, albeit tense. Taking a walk around town, I could see that the city was largely deserted with very few civilians and open shops.

The military were on patrol in many places. I also saw civilians evacuating from Checkpoint, the Cantonment site of the SPLA-IO. When I talked to some of them, they said they had been ordered by the SPLA to immediately leave the area if they still wanted to live.



SUNDAY JULY 10

We were woken up by the sound of heavy gunfire with helicopters hovering over our houses. I used to stay in Rock City, about a kilometer from where Dr Machar was living. Heavy gunfire exchange went on the whole day.

It soon became obvious that remaining in our houses would be like signing our own death warrants. People, especially those with children, started evacuating to areas they considered safer. All the roads were crowded with people, luggage on their heads, children and the elderly in tow. Many of those fleeing had no idea where to go as the two major UNMISS compounds, one in Jebel and the other in Tongping, were almost inaccessible due to fierce fighting around there.

I and many other people chose to go to Shirikat, a town north of Juba, which was largely peaceful. Sunday passed with heavy gunfire sound being heard in the distance. Monday came and it was more intense.

By the close of the day, Machar’s base and the SPLA-IO Cantonment Site had been overrun by the SPLA forces, sending the IO soldiers scampering in the bushes. That same Monday, Kiir declared a ceasefire and in the evening his soldiers in the city fired several rounds in the air celebrating their ‘victory’.

The main reason for the celebration was apparently the assumed death of General Simon Gatwich Dual, the SPLA-IO chief of general staff (army commander). They assumed he had been killed in the offensive. This turned out to be false. With the declaration of a ceasefire, I and many other displaced persons returned to our houses first thing in the morning of Tuesday, July 12.

On returning, we found many of our houses, shops and markets had been ransacked. We were told that SPLA soldiers and other security officers broke into every shop. When I visited Custom, Jebel, Gudele and Checkpoint, I saw civilians rummaging through their ransacked shops for anything useful left.

It was also in Gudele, Rock City, Checkpoint and parts of Jebel and along the Custom Yie road that I saw bodies strewn on the road, rotting away. I was also told of how many others had been transferred to Juba University Teaching hospital and the Juba Military hospital. With the kind of weapons used, at least 500 people must have been killed in the three days of fighting. Some sources put the figure at 700 minus the 270 killed earlier on Friday at State House.



UPDF EVACUATION

With the military buildup and war rhetoric escalating, many people anticipated that fresh fighting was in the offing. The airport was closed and the only way out of Juba was by road, using the Juba-Nimule highway.

However, the road was infested with gunmen who had actually in the earlier days of the conflict killed a number of people, including Ugandans fleeing the fighting in Juba. Therefore, the only option available to many was to wait for the UPDF evacuation team.

I, together with others, hired a private vehicle that would move in the UPDF-protected convoy. Ordinarily, the journey from Juba to Nimule takes about two and half hours but this time it took almost seven hours because there were numerous stops as the UPDF assessed the security situation.

Earlier, we were told the UPDF convoy was ambushed on its way to Juba and three soldiers injured. On the largely-forested Juba-Nimule road, we found a burnt-out SPLA truck. Near the truck lay two decomposing bodies; one was of an SPLA soldier in uniform. The road was also littered with all sorts of armed people in all sorts of military attire, and many others in dirty civilian clothes, and some barefoot or in sandals.

What I didn’t know was whether they were pro-government, opposition or none of the two. The vehicle I was traveling in reached Nimule border where it was just waved off at around 8pm. None of us was cleared by the South Sudanese immigration office. For that reason I spent a night at Elegu, the Ugandan side of the border.

In the morning, I went back to the border to sign-out. The usually-bustling and hustling Nimule border town was all but dead. The normally-busy immigration officers were now loitering around with hardly anyone to attend to. When I told them I wanted an exit stamp, one looked at my visa critically, thinking he was to charge me for overstaying.

To his disappointment, the visa had just been issued a week earlier. Not done, he asked for my yellow fever card, which I had left in my backpack at Elegu. For that, he asked for 200SSP; I insisted on picking the card. “Just pay and go,” he said. We settled for 100SSP. After returning to Elegu I picked another car and headed for Kampala. Like they say, the rest is history.



2013 VERSUS 2016

I was in Juba on December 15, 2013 when fighting broke out then, but I insisted on staying until my assignment was done. Likewise, a good number of Ugandans and other foreigners never left the country and those who did, thanks again to UPDF evacuation, returned within a few weeks.

The scope of the war in 2013 was wider than in 2016 and more prolonged. However, the economy was alive then, unlike now. For example, in 2013 and the first half of 2014, the South Sudanese pound was still very strong against the US dollar. The official exchange rate was 2.9SSP for 1USD while the black market rate (the real market) was ranging from 3.8 to 4SSP for 1USD.

Conversely, on July 7, 2016 when the latest war kicked off, the dollar was trading at 52SSP and by the time it ended on Monday, July 13, it was buying at 100SSP.

People had lost money in this runaway inflation that the South Sudan National Bureau of Statistics put at around 300%.

Actually, even before the conflict, many Ugandans had started leaving South Sudan. Besides, in 2013, despite the insecurity, people’s businesses were never targeted for looting by armed groups. That was not the case this time round. These two purely-economic considerations forced many Ugandans out of the troubled South Sudan.



