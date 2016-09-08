Related Stories

High court grants Baguma Shs 5m bail Written by URN

Aaron Baguma

Aaron Baguma, the former Kampala Central Police Station (CPS) has been released on bail by High court Justice Wilson Masalu Musene.



Baguma, who has been on remand since August 30, was today released on a Shs 5m cash bail pending the hearing of his murder trial set for October 7.



The State was objected to Baguma’s bail application on grounds that he had shown that he is not a law-abiding citizen after severally ignoring court summons. But justice Masalu instead agreed with the grounds submitted by Baguma's lawyers led by Abraham Mpumwire.



In his ruling, the judge observed that he was satisfied with Baguma's three sureties, who included the head of traffic in the police AIGP Steven Kasiima as being substantial enough to ensure that he turns up in court for the hearing of his case.



Baguma, 32, had in his bail application, raised several grounds including being a sole breadwinner and suffering acute ulcers that cannot be treated while in prison. He said he has a permanent place of abode in Naalya and is a law-abiding citizen who will not abscond from attending trial.



Baguma was sent on remand at Kigo Prison on August 30 after he secretly appeared before Buganda Road court to be charged for his alleged role in the murder of businesswoman Donah Betty Katushabe last year.



The terms of Baguma's bail include depositing Shs 5m while his three sureties are each bonded at Shs 50m not cash. He is required to report to the deputy registrar once every week until when his trial starts on October 7.



On the ground raised by prosecution that Baguma would interfere with the investigations given his status as a senior police officer, Justice Masalu ruled that since the investigations are complete, such fear should not exist.



The judge also rejected the ground that Baguma had commenced the filing of his bail application before his eventual formal charging before Buganda Road court on August 30, a move the state had said was premature.



Justice Masalu’s take on this ground was that although Baguma commenced his bail application process on August 23, a week before he surrendered to court, what matters most is that the filing of the bail application was lodged before the High court on September 1.



By then he had already been charged and remanded to Kigo prison. State prosecutor Jonathan Muwaganya, had on Wednesday argued that one cannot apply to be released on bail when they have not been formally charged.



The other ground was the claim by the state that Baguma's conduct since last year was defiant in nature as he defied several summons of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) to have him appear in court. This conduct, the state said, was not of a law-abiding citizen who deserves to be released on bail.



But in rejecting this ground, Justice Masalu said that the DPP did not adduce any evidence to show that Baguma had been served with the summons as the law requires and that he had defied them.



Baguma is among the nine suspects accused of being behind the murder of Katushabe in October last year at Pine car bond, owned by businessman Muhammed Ssebuwufu who is on remand at Luzira prison over similar charges.