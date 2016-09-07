Related Stories

Madi Bishop Obetia ‘attacks’ govt over cancer machine Written by URN

The Anglican Bishop of Madi-West Nile diocese Rt. Rev Dr. Joel Obetia has blamed government for causing an early death of Catholic clergy, Bishop Frederick Drandua.



Drandua, 73, served as Arua diocesan bishop between 1986 and 2009, succumbed to cancer of the oesophagus on September 1 at Nsambya hospital. He had been battling the disease since 2007.



For Rev Obetia however, bishop Drandua would probably still be alive had government made the health of her citizens a top priority. Addressing mourners at Ediofe Cathedral this afternoon, Bishop Obetia blamed government and MPs for failing to budget for a cancer machine arguing that this has led to early deaths of several Ugandans.



Obetia wondered where government priorities were when it decided to instead allocate money to legislators to purchase expensive cars yet the country lacks essential medical equipment like a radiotherapy machine.

Uganda's only radiotherapy machine used for treating cancer broke down beyond repair in April this year. The machine had outlived its lifespan by almost 10 years. It had never been replaced until it broke down this year leaving the lives of thousands of cancer patients to fate.

Bishop Obetia appealed to MPs to substitute the purchase of cars with a cancer machine to help reduce on the cost of accessing cancer treatment outside the country. He says the cancer machine is an emergency while the purchase of cars is a luxury that can wait.



“My last word is to the government, now here very very ably represented by the Rt. Hon Prime Minister, the first deputy prime minister and minister for finance and ministers here, even local governments representatives here. My word to you is; for a nation like Uganda to wait for ages for a cancer treatment machine is a shame. If we had the will, if we had our people at heart, it would be the first thing in the budget, the first thing because we are under siege.



For us to send people to all these other places [for treatment] expensively, why don’t we use that money here and bring this machine instead of taking people elsewhere. We hear our leaders are going to be given cars why don’t we suspend the cars and buy a machine. Cars are a luxury, this is life itself”, Obetia charged amid cheers and clapping from the mourners.



Gen Moses Ali, the first deputy prime minister who spoke after Obetia, apologised to the booing mourners for government failure to procure a new cancer machine. However, he dismissed suggestions that this was the cause of death of Bishop Drandua.



“Our brother Dr Obetia, about the failure for government to avail the cancer machine which it appears led to the death of our dear Rev Bishop… since we started prayers this morning, death is mandate.



Everybody is going to die and there are many types of deaths. Surely to blame the government for the death of the bishop because there is no machine, is not fair to say.



Maybe it [the machine] will be [procured in] future. So for that I want to ask the public to forgive us, as government we have not been able to provide cancer machine which coincided with the death of our bishop”, he said.



Arua district Khadi, Amin Maga, described the late Bishop Drandua as a peacemaker and unifying factor to all religious denominations. He observed that Bishop Drandua sacrificed his life for humanity and promoted dignity of the poor.



