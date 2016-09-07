Related Stories

Cranes coach Micho not paid for five months Written by URN

Uganda Cranes head coach Milutin 'Micho' Sredojevic has not been paid his wages for the last five months.



Sredojevic guided the Uganda Cranes to a 1-0 win over Comoros in a Group D game on Sunday which saw them qualify for the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) for the first time in 38 years.



"I am the first coach to qualify a team for Afcon without being paid for months. I am expecting that Uganda show me the respect I have shown to them," Sredojevic on phone on Wednesday afternoon.



The Serbian has also coached league sides in Uganda, Ethiopia, Sudan, Tanzania and South Africa has also won the regional Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup with the Cranes and guided them to the 2014 and 2016 Africa Nations Championships (CHAN).

Micho has also helped the team to qualify to the plenary stage of the 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifiers where they are pooled against Ghana, Egypt and Congo Brazzaville.



In the past the FA has delayed to pay the coach and some of the members of his technical bench. Ahmed Hussein, the FA spokesman did not pick his calls when contacted for a comment.

Micho’s revelation coincides with muted complains from Cranes players that the promised $10,000 (about Shs 33 million) win allowance per player wasn’t forthcoming.

Federation of Uganda Football Association (FUFA) promised the Cranes players Shs 33m each once they qualified for the Afcon 2017 in Gabon.

The players say they have been told by some officials that the $10,000 was rather accumulative figure (including the already paid allowances) over the course of the whole qualification campaign and not just for an win allowance for the Comoros game.



When contacted for comment the minister of State for Sports, Charles Bakkabulindi whose ministry is blamed for failing to secure financial support from the government ahead of the game against Comoros said the FA should learn to handle administrative issues well.



Bakkabulindi said instead of playing blame games, let the FA pay each of the players Shs 33m that they promised to reward if they qualified for the 2017 Afcon.

FUFA has also come under intense criticism from Police, who accused the administrative boy of jeopardising the security and safety of the fans on Sunday in preference for money when they printed and sold more tickets way above the 45,202-seater capacity of Mandela national stadium (Namboole).

Police was forced to block several people who had tickets for the game once it became apparent that the stadium had been filled to capacity. Yesterday, Police spokesperson Andrew Felix Kaweesi encouraged Cranes fans who were blocked from attending the match at Namboole but still have their 'genuine' tickets to go FUFA offices for a refund.

FUFA denies printing or selling excess tickets, saying that they suspect the tickets were forged by some unscrupulous individuals.