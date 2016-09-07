Related Stories

Tooro prince Mugenyi dead Written by URN

Details Created: 07 September 2016 Print

Print Email

Prince James Mugenyi with King Oyo in September 1995

Tooro kingdom prince, also paternal uncle to current King Oyo, Jimmy Mugenyi, has died.



Mugenyi, was the fourth son of the late King Sir George Rukidi III and a young brother to Rukidi's successor, Patrick David Matthew Olimi Kaboyo.



According to the deceased's sister, princess Damalie Komukyeya, Mugenyi succumbed to hypertension today at 12:30pm at his sister's home in Buziga, Kampala. He was 69.



Mugenyi, who has been living in London with his family, returned to Uganda last year and was yet to settle at his home in Maguru, in the outskirts of Fort Portal municipality. He is survived by two children who are studying in London.



Mugenyi was key in the upbringing and nurturing of King Oyo when he had just been crowned King at the age of three years, following the death of his father, Patrick Olimi Kaboyo in 1995.



According to Tooro customs, if Kaboyo had not fathered a boy, it was Prince Mugenyi who would have been crowned king.

Prince Mugenyi joined the Uganda army in the 1960s and attained the rank of Lieutenant before he quietly retired from the force after the 1971 military coup.



Mugenyi's death comes at a time when the kingdom is preparing for the 21st coronation anniversary of King Oyo.