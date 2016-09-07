Related Stories

State objects to Baguma bail application, ruling 'delayed' Written by URN

High Court Judge Wilson Masalu Musene will tomorrow give his ruling on a bail application submitted by the former Kampala Central Station commandant Aaron Baguma. The date was set after the hearing and conclusion of the bail application today.



Through his lawyer Abraham Mpumwiire, Baguma stated that he is a law-abiding senior officer of the Police Force with no intention to abscond from the trial.



He added that he has a permanent place of abode in Naalya, within the jurisdiction of the court, he voluntarily presented himself to Buganda Road court on August 30 and that he is willing to present himself in court whenever needed.



He added that he is the sole-bread winner of his family. Baguma presented three sureties including the Commissioner of Traffic Stephen Kasiima.



But the state led by Jonathan Muwaganya, strongly objected to Baguma's plea and asked court to dismiss it on grounds that Baguma begun the bail application process way before he was formally charged at Buganda Road court on August 30. He explained that such an application is irregular and incurable in law.



The state also highlighted what it called the 'defiance conduct' of the senior officer right from last year when the DPP first directed that he should be charged for murder but went around doing his police work unbothered.



Court also heard that Baguma defied the court's criminal summons and only surrendered when the ‘world eventually became small for him’ on August 30. The state explained that such behaviour is not of a law abiding citizen who should be released on bail.



The prosecution also claimed that being a senior police officer, there are very high chances of Baguma interfering with the investigations and witnesses given that the crime was committed in the area of his jurisdiction.



Baguma is charged alongside Kampala businessman Mohammad Ssebuwufu, and six others, for the alleged murder of Katusabe who was tortured to death at Pine car bond in Kampala for failing to pay a balance of Shs 9m for a car she had earlier bought.



Prosecution alleges that on October 20, 2015, Baguma went to the scene of crime, where he found Katusabe being beaten and just asked her to pay off the debt instead of saving her from the irate mob led by Ssebuwufu, the proprietor of Pine car bond.



It is further alleged that as the accused persons continued to assault the deceased, they used her mobile phone to call one of her lawyers and her spouse, who were made to listen to her agonizing cries and beatings and demanded from them to send money if they wanted her alive.



The DPP holds Baguma liable for the death of Katusabe after he ignored her cries to rescue her from the Ssebuwufu and group and yet as a police officer, he is mandated to protect and save life.



Also before the same High court, Ssebuwufu has also re-applied to the same court seeking to be released on bail; a few months after the same judge rejected his earlier request.



The other co-accused who on remand are; Kayiza Godfrey alias Godi, Phillip Mirambe, Stephen Lwanga, Paul Tasingika, Yoweri Kitayimbwa, Damaseni Sentongo and Shaban Odutu alias Golola.





