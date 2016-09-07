Related Stories

Why I sued my Kabaka, Male Mabirizi speaks out Written by Baker Batte Lule

Among the Baganda, the Kabaka is revered. Nicknames such as Ssabasajja, Magulu Nyondo, Bbaffe, which translate as Man amongst Men, Legs of Steel, and Our Husband, respectively, all point to the invincibility of the king of Buganda.

Yet one man, a Muganda at that, has dared to sue Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II. On August 29, Male Hassan Mabirizi Kiwanuka, who accuses the Kabaka of illegally collecting land fees (obusulu) through the Buganda Land Board, met with lawyers representing the king in the chambers of the High court deputy registrar Alex Ajiji.

If he had expected a cordial meeting with learned friends, being a lawyer himself, Male must have been taken aback. The Kabaka’s lawyers objected to him sitting amongst advocates. They contended that being a litigant who chose to represent himself, Male could not share a bench with them.

“Your worship, Male Mabirizi is not a member of the bar, he should present his application outside the bar,” Isaac Mpanga, the lead counsel for the Kabaka’s defence team, submitted.

Not one to go down easily, Male hit back, telling the registrar that being his own counsel is allowed by the Uganda constitution.

“The constitution allows me to appear in court to represent myself, and the courts are guided by law,” he submitted. “The word bar is only known to advocates; it is not anywhere in the constitution.”

Male accused the Kabaka’s defence team of using the sitting arrangement as a delaying tactic. Born in 1987 at Lugazi, in modern Buikwe district, to Mutumba Muhammad Ganaafa and Mastula Ndwaddewazibwa, Male’s mother passed on when he was only five years old.

This marked the beginning of the end of what had been a good life. His father later remarried and sent the little Male to his grandmother in the village in Nkokonjeru where he stayed until he completed his primary school at Nkokonjeru Muslim primary school. Throughout his primary school, Male never wore shoes until the day he sat for Primary Leaving Examinations.

“I put on shoes in nursery when my mum was around but when she died and I went to the village, I went to school barefoot up to P7. I only put on shoes when I was going to do PLE because I had to be smart,” Male told The Observer.

After his good performance in PLE, Male was brought back to Kampala. He attended Crane High School Nateete for O-level and then Kawempe Muslim, Secondary School for A-level.

“At Kawempe Muslim I scored 25 points and was admitted at Makerere University on government scholarship to study law between 2007 and 2012,” Male said, betraying his pride at the achievement.

Having qualified as a lawyer, Male saw no reason to enroll for the postgraduate diploma in legal practice at the Law Development Centre (LDC) that would have made him an advocate of the High court.

“I chose not to practise law because by the time I graduated I was already running a business and I thought that route [business] would serve me better than the law,” Male said, without disclosing his line of business.



SUING THE KING

Asked what prompted him to sue the Kabaka, Male said he has seen firsthand how people are struggling to pay the fees levied by the Buganda Land Board.

“My relative had a child who she was paying school fees for. She had accumulated some money for some good time but she was forced to pay that money to Buganda Land Board. I have seen many such cases and people are suffering very much,” he pointed out.

Male dismissed talk that he is anti-Mengo, clarifying that he is a very loyal subject of the Buganda king.

“I’m a Muganda of the Kkobe clan and I love the kingdom. My grandfather Ali Musisi Lunyomo was an assistant to Prince Nooh Mbogo. My other grandfather Kassim Male was the first Muslim minister at Mengo during [the reign of] Muteesa II. Therefore, you cannot detach me from the kingdom, my blood is there, but I don’t think fathers and grandfathers who fought for this kingdom will be happy to see their children being told to pay for the land they fought for,” Male said.

A couple of years ago, Buganda Land Board launched a mass registration exercise in which tenants on the Kabaka’s land were to pay between Shs 100,000 and Shs 600,000. With the mass registration exercise ending, the cost of registration is now up to Shs 1.2m in Kampala. But Male insists that the Kabaka does not own land in Buganda as it is widely believed.

“The Kabaka owns that land by virtue of his office but it is not his personal estate,” Male argued.

On the other hand, the Kabaka argues in his defence, through Bashir Juma Kizito, that the constitution and the Land Act give him powers over land both in his personal and official capacity.

“The land in issue is an official mailo and belonging to the respondent [Kabaka] as corporation sole in his own right and as well as in trust of his subjects…” Kizito’s affidavit reads in part.

On why it had to be him to challenge the Kabaka on such a controversial and sensitive issue, Male said: “I have a village background; so, I know the suffering of poor people, especially in acquiring property,” he said.

He dismissed talk doing rounds that there was probably an invisible hand behind him.

“If you say that someone is behind me, then you are saying I’m incompetent, which is not the case,” Male said.

For now, the ball is in the court of the deputy chief registrar Alex Ajiji, who will on September 13 deliver his ruling on whether Male can share a bench with the Kabaka’s lawyers.



