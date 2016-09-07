Related Stories

Nurses degree course ‘not accredited’ by NCHE Written by Sulaiman Kakaire

The National Council for Higher Education has been accused of side-stepping the law to validate nursing academic programmes in four universities that commenced teaching the course before obtaining approval from other relevant authorities.

The four universities are; Uganda Christian University, Bishop Stuart University, Kampala International University, and International Health Sciences University. Recently The Observer broke the story about Uganda Nurses and Midwives Council (UNMC) refusing to register students from the four universities because they had not met the minimum academic entry requirements.

The students were admitted for bachelor of nursing degrees at the four institutions despite not passing the key principal subjects of chemistry and biology at A-level. Now John Wakida, the UNMC registrar, says the programmes were not accredited by NCHE as required by the law.

“Even if we consider this matter based on the minimum qualifications, NCHE has to first find a solution to the matter of accreditation of the nursing programme,” Wakida said.

“The nursing programmes in these universities were not approved as required by the law. There is an error already made.”

Recent graduates of International Health Sciences University

Section 119A of the Universities and Other Tertiary Institutions Act provides that; “for the avoidance of doubt, no person shall operate a university, other degree-awarding institution or a tertiary institution, without the prior accreditation of its academic and professional programmes by the National Council for Higher Education.”

Previously, the teaching of nursing and midwifery was regulated by the Nurses and Midwives Council Act of 1996. However, the law was amended through the Universities and Other Tertiary Institutions Act of 2001. Section 5(d) of this law provides that the function of NCHE shall be; “to receive, consider and process applications for the establishment and accreditation of public and private institutions of higher education.”

However, in 2006 an amendment was introduced in section 5(d) of the Universities and Other Tertiary Institutions Act, mandating NCHE “to receive, consider and process applications for... the accreditation of the academic and professional programmes of those institutions in consultation with professional associations and regulatory bodies.”



STANDARDS

These amendments amplified Regulation 7 of Universities and Other Tertiary Institutions (Institutional Standards) Regulations, 2005, which provide for the operation of section 123 of the Universities and Other Tertiary Institutions Act that mandates NCHE to supervise standards in universities.

Regulation 7 provides that; “every university and every tertiary institution shall ensure that new programmes of instruction are not commenced or new regulations effected without the prior consent of the National Council.”

The rationale for this requirement is for NCHE to guarantee that the approved programme’s content meets the required curricula standards, the university has the facilities to teach the programme in question, and that the staffing at a university is competent to teach the course.

On November 16, 2015, when NCHE convened a joint meeting between NCHE, UNMC and leaders of the affected universities offering BSC nursing programmes, it was acknowledged that universities started to admit students on the program before it was even accredited. However, on July 5, 2016, Prof Opuda-Asibo wrote to UNMC stating that the said universities had been accorded a blanket accreditation in December 2015.

“We wish to inform you that all higher education training institutions that existed at the commencement of NCHE had their programmes accorded a blanket accreditation for a period extending up to 2009. It is worth noting that some universities did submit their programmes for accreditation thereafter, while others did not,” reads Opuda-Asibo’s letter.

This was after Wakida, the registrar of UNMC, wrote on February 23 and June 16, 2016, asking NCHE to supply proof of accreditation of the nursing programmes in the said universities.

On July 6, 2016, UNMC replied to NCHE, pointing out that its interpretation of the blanket accreditation was inconsistent with the current laws and regulations.

“Most specifically, that universities must adhere to the minimum criteria set by NCHE...however, in view of the previous consultative meetings held involving officials from the affected universities, UNMC and NCHE, it was noted that different universities had peculiar issues that needed to be addressed specifically and independently,” Wakida wrote.

Asked for a comment, Wakida told us that he found Prof Opuda’s letter unclear.

“I do not know how the blanket accreditation comes in...maybe NCHE can answer that...but the law is clear,” Wakida said.

A senior technocrat at NCHE, who asked not to be named, told us that the current law exempted only courses that were in operation when the act came into operation.

“Those universities started teaching nursing around 2009 or 2010 as per the records. How then could they be given blanket accreditation?” the NCHE official asked.

“As the law is, any university that is to introduce a nursing degree program must be accredited by NCHE before admitting students on it. In this case, it was not done.”

Last week, Ganzi M. Isharaza, the UCU communications and marketing manager, told us that all the university’s programmes were deemed accredited the moment UCU was granted a charter.

“We have subsequently sought [and received] accreditation for courses we have introduced since then,” he said.

On her part, Dr Annette Kezaabu, the deputy vice chancellor, academic affairs, at Kampala International University, told us that they have proof of accreditation for their nursing program. However, by press time they had not availed it to us. Prof Patrick Kyamanywa, the head of KIU Western campus, which teaches nursing, referred to the blanket accreditation but remained non-committal on its legality.

“Well, maybe there will be a stakeholders meeting to resolve that matter,” he said.



WAY FORWARD

Prof Opuda-Asibo told us that he needs to reconcile his documents.

“I will talk about that matter after looking at my letters,” he said. By press time yesterday, he had not got back to us despite repeated calls.

The Observer understands that NCHE has referred the matter of students who did a bachelor of nursing degree without minimum entry requirements to UNMC.

Wakida told us that they will advise accordingly.

“We have already met with International Health Sciences University and we expect to meet the other universities; thereafter, we shall write our report to NCHE,” he said.

However, Wakida says, their recommendations will be limited to the matter of students’ entry requirements, leaving NCHE to sort out the error in accreditation.



